Lauren Boebert's Bad Blazer Can't Distract From The Skin-Tight Ensemble Underneath
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's penchant for sporting sloppy, ill-fitting outfits is more obvious than her rumored romance with singer-songwriter Kid Rock. To add to her list of tacky looks and ill-constructed styles, Boebert has an oddly specific history of blazer failures she's carried on into mid–2025.
Boebert took to the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building on June 8 to host a worship service in recognition of the Christian holiday Pentecost alongside Christian musician Sean Feucht. The conservative politician vowed to protect the children the state was supposedly harming in an Instagram post, although the Colorado Times Recorder suggested Boebert unsubtly targeted Colorado's transgender protection laws during the rally. "We will NEVER stop fighting for our children in Colorado!" she wrote. "Thank you to Sean Feucht and to everyone who came out to Denver today to join us in song, worship, and prayer for our kids who are under attack in our state."
One thing Boebert really should stop doing, however, is wearing blazers with casual clothes. Though it wasn't necessarily outdated, like the '70s couch-esque plaid blazer she shrugged into in a May 17 Instagram post, Boebert's June jacket woefully clashed with the rest of her outfit: a constrictive blouse and pair of jeans. It didn't help that the blazer added a third shade of blue to her ensemble, which also contained significant amounts of baby blue and cerulean. While blazers are, indeed, capable of giving someone a professional vibe, Boebert looked more like a kid whose parents should probably still pick out her clothes, even though she at least attempted to dress nicely.
Boebert can't make blazers work
Although blazer travesties are as easily avoidable as simply taking the garment off, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert seems oblivious to her consistent fashion flops. We're surprised she could even breathe during a March 2025 meeting she had with the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association's Colorado chapter, considering how tight her cerulean blue blazer looked in an April 1 Instagram post. Boebert wore the same coat when she was sworn in as the representative for Colorado's fourth congressional district on January 3, 2025, as seen in an Instagram photo she shared the same day.
Boebert's other blazer bombs include a jacket she sported in a March 4 clip that looked as though it was tailored with material lifted from a free lounge chair nabbed from someone's yard. She also didn't flatter herself or the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Melvin Baker with the cropped blazer she showed off in a March 9, 2023 post that was perhaps too short for her. If Boebert can't recognize for herself that her blazer looks, and their several variations, won't work for her anytime soon, perhaps she'll eventually turn on them if White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt copies, and subsequently butchers, her style enough to help her see the light.