Lauren Boebert's Bad Blazer Can't Distract From The Skin-Tight Ensemble Underneath

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's penchant for sporting sloppy, ill-fitting outfits is more obvious than her rumored romance with singer-songwriter Kid Rock. To add to her list of tacky looks and ill-constructed styles, Boebert has an oddly specific history of blazer failures she's carried on into mid–2025.

Boebert took to the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building on June 8 to host a worship service in recognition of the Christian holiday Pentecost alongside Christian musician Sean Feucht. The conservative politician vowed to protect the children the state was supposedly harming in an Instagram post, although the Colorado Times Recorder suggested Boebert unsubtly targeted Colorado's transgender protection laws during the rally. "We will NEVER stop fighting for our children in Colorado!" she wrote. "Thank you to Sean Feucht and to everyone who came out to Denver today to join us in song, worship, and prayer for our kids who are under attack in our state."

One thing Boebert really should stop doing, however, is wearing blazers with casual clothes. Though it wasn't necessarily outdated, like the '70s couch-esque plaid blazer she shrugged into in a May 17 Instagram post, Boebert's June jacket woefully clashed with the rest of her outfit: a constrictive blouse and pair of jeans. It didn't help that the blazer added a third shade of blue to her ensemble, which also contained significant amounts of baby blue and cerulean. While blazers are, indeed, capable of giving someone a professional vibe, Boebert looked more like a kid whose parents should probably still pick out her clothes, even though she at least attempted to dress nicely.