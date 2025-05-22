Karoline Leavitt Channels Her Inner Lauren Boebert With Messy & Ill-Fitting Blazer Look

Of all the well-known MAGA ladies, Rep. Lauren Boebert has to be the one who's had the biggest blazer fashion fails. The Colorado congressperson may love blazers as much as she loves the Second Amendment. And that's really saying something; she even used to own a controversial gun-themed restaurant. Despite her undying commitment to blazers, Boebert seldom gives off the classy, professional vibes she's clearly hoping for with her fashion choices. Her frequent ill-fitting outfits are keeping her firmly in her sloppy era, and it seems that Boebert's fondness for an unkempt twist on business attire is becoming a trend for the ladies of Trumpland. At least, that's how it appears based on Karoline Leavitt's latest look.

At her May 22 press briefing, White House Press Secretary Leavitt took to the podium in a boxy black blazer and a messy, wrinkled white button-down. This look comes just a week after Boebert slipped into a sloppy white button-down two days in a row. So, what exactly is inspiring this particular trend? We don't know, but we're really hoping it ends soon.