Karoline Leavitt Channels Her Inner Lauren Boebert With Messy & Ill-Fitting Blazer Look
Of all the well-known MAGA ladies, Rep. Lauren Boebert has to be the one who's had the biggest blazer fashion fails. The Colorado congressperson may love blazers as much as she loves the Second Amendment. And that's really saying something; she even used to own a controversial gun-themed restaurant. Despite her undying commitment to blazers, Boebert seldom gives off the classy, professional vibes she's clearly hoping for with her fashion choices. Her frequent ill-fitting outfits are keeping her firmly in her sloppy era, and it seems that Boebert's fondness for an unkempt twist on business attire is becoming a trend for the ladies of Trumpland. At least, that's how it appears based on Karoline Leavitt's latest look.
At her May 22 press briefing, White House Press Secretary Leavitt took to the podium in a boxy black blazer and a messy, wrinkled white button-down. This look comes just a week after Boebert slipped into a sloppy white button-down two days in a row. So, what exactly is inspiring this particular trend? We don't know, but we're really hoping it ends soon.
The White House needs an in-house dry cleaner and tailor at this point
When it comes to button-down shirts and other easily-wrinkled pieces, it's hard to make them look quite right if they aren't steamed or ironed. And, while tailoring certainly isn't necessary for most clothes, it is often necessary for suiting pieces. To pull off a classic button-down and blazer look, you really have to commit to making it look sleek and put-together. Yet, the more that folks in Donald Trump's circle decide that ill-fitting, messy-looking ensembles are okay for public-facing events, the more folks will likely choose to sport them. And, if that happens, then pretty soon, they might have to change The White House's name to The Messy White Button-Down House.
Lauren Boebert and Karoline Leavitt aren't the only people in the MAGAsphere serving up sloppy looks lately. First lady Melania Trump has been a sloppy streak and wore a frumpy jacket at the White House Easter Egg Roll last month, while Alina Habba just outdid Boebert's sloppy style with an awful all-white outfit.