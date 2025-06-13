All Of Sarah Hyland's Health Issues Explained

When she was still a teenager, actor Sarah Hyland was cast as Haley Dunphy on a little show called "Modern Family." While Haley was a typical high school kid dealing with typical high school kid drama, in real life, Hyland was dealing with some very serious health issues that often interfered with her ability to work. However, she refused to slow down, even when she was completely exhausted. "I never really said no," Hyland explained on a 2022 episode of "Quitters," a podcast hosted by fellow "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen. "There are some episodes of 'Modern Family' where I do not remember filming because I was asleep," Hyland revealed.

Tragically, Sarah Hyland has experienced significant health problems throughout her entire life. She suffered from kidney dysplasia which led to a host of surgeries, including two kidney transplants. There were complications, due in part to Hyland's diagnoses of endometriosis as well as a hernia. While Hyland seems to live a lavish life and looks bright-eyed and breezy on TV, her journey has been anything but easy.

In the years since "Modern Family" wrapped, Sarah Hyland has been open about what she has gone through for the sake of her own health and well-being. Read on to learn all about the untold truth of Sarah Hyland's health issues, procedures, and treatments.