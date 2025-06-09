Donald Trump's Disheveled 'Do & Low Energy Hint He's Cracking Under The Pressure
As he's made his way through the first year of his second presidential term, it's become increasingly difficult for Donald Trump to hide his true age. Between his bizarre grocery talk while visiting the UAE last month and his more recent blunder where he stumbled while boarding Air Force One — which felt especially ironic, given that he previously mocked predecessor Joe Biden for similar slip-ups — it seems that always being on camera has done very little to support Trump's claims of youthfulness. Not helping matters was Trump's recent roundtable with multiple business leaders, which hinted that the soon-to-be 79-year-old president might be cracking under the pressure of his second term.
Though Trump has been stuck in a perpetual bad hair day for decades at this point, even comparisons between 2016 and now are rather jarring. And his trademark hairdo looked particularly disheveled during the aforementioned roundtable. Not only that, but the famously boisterous Trump seemed uncharacteristically low-energy during the event. To cap things off, Trump was captured on video struggling to pronounce the name of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (via X, formerly Twitter).
having a normal one pic.twitter.com/6H0mbeTxQJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025
Of course, assuming Trump is feeling a bit of pressure at the moment, it's not exactly hard to see why. After all, the president recently had a very public falling out with now-former special government employee Elon Musk, who went on to call Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination" on X. In a now-deleted post, Musk also alleged that Trump was named in the DOJ's Jeffrey Epstein investigation files (per ABC News).
Donald Trump is being sued by the state of California
Of course, Donald Trump's recent troubles don't end with a senior moment or two, nor the deleted allegations levied by Elon Musk. The president of the United States may also be in hot legal water regarding his response to the anti-ICE demonstrations that began in Los Angeles over the weekend. Per the Los Angeles Times, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the state's Attorney General Rob Bonta are suing Trump for deploying the National Guard without consulting with or getting permission from Newsom.
"Trump and [U.S. Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth ignored law enforcement's expertise and guidance and trampled over our state's, California's, sovereignty," Bonta said in a statement. On X, Newsom himself accused Trump of attempting to artificially escalate the situation by going over his head and deploying the National Guard. The California Governor also addressed the pending lawsuit in a follow-up post. "I'm filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration to end the illegal takeover of @TheCalGuard, which has escalated chaos and violence in LA. Donald Trump's violation of the U.S. Constitution is an overstep of his authority," Newsom wrote, adding, "We will not let this stand."
Though Trump has defended his decision as being a necessary one to quell unrest, experts disagree. "It is very unusual and unnecessary, and out of keeping with our constitutional tradition, that they are there without the consent of the governor, in a situation where the governor says that state authorities have the situation under control," law professor Laura A. Dickinson told the LA Times.