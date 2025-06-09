Donald Trump's Disheveled 'Do & Low Energy Hint He's Cracking Under The Pressure

As he's made his way through the first year of his second presidential term, it's become increasingly difficult for Donald Trump to hide his true age. Between his bizarre grocery talk while visiting the UAE last month and his more recent blunder where he stumbled while boarding Air Force One — which felt especially ironic, given that he previously mocked predecessor Joe Biden for similar slip-ups — it seems that always being on camera has done very little to support Trump's claims of youthfulness. Not helping matters was Trump's recent roundtable with multiple business leaders, which hinted that the soon-to-be 79-year-old president might be cracking under the pressure of his second term.

Though Trump has been stuck in a perpetual bad hair day for decades at this point, even comparisons between 2016 and now are rather jarring. And his trademark hairdo looked particularly disheveled during the aforementioned roundtable. Not only that, but the famously boisterous Trump seemed uncharacteristically low-energy during the event. To cap things off, Trump was captured on video struggling to pronounce the name of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (via X, formerly Twitter).

having a normal one pic.twitter.com/6H0mbeTxQJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025

Of course, assuming Trump is feeling a bit of pressure at the moment, it's not exactly hard to see why. After all, the president recently had a very public falling out with now-former special government employee Elon Musk, who went on to call Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination" on X. In a now-deleted post, Musk also alleged that Trump was named in the DOJ's Jeffrey Epstein investigation files (per ABC News).