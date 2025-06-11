Ainsley Earhardt Shrugs Into Frumpy Pinstripe Suit That Doesn't Do Her Killer Figure Justice

Wide-leg pants may be all the rage these days, but that doesn't mean the style works without fail. If you're looking for proof of this, then look no further than "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt's fashion slip-up. There have been plenty of times when Earhardt's outfits completely missed the mark. And her latest suit is one of them, as it seems to be wearing her instead of the other way around.

Earhardt often uses her killer legs to try to distract us from her underwhelming style, but in an Instagram promoting her show, she opted to bury her gams under plenty of fabric. "I'm so excited to announce my interview with Andy and Laura Pettitte comes out this Thursday," Earhardt wrote on her June 10, 2025, Instagram post. In the photo she included, the host is posing alongside her two "Fox Nation" guests. Earhardt is pictured smiling while sporting a baggy pinstripe suit, and this look isn't doing her justice in more ways than one.