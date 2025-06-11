Ainsley Earhardt Shrugs Into Frumpy Pinstripe Suit That Doesn't Do Her Killer Figure Justice
Wide-leg pants may be all the rage these days, but that doesn't mean the style works without fail. If you're looking for proof of this, then look no further than "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt's fashion slip-up. There have been plenty of times when Earhardt's outfits completely missed the mark. And her latest suit is one of them, as it seems to be wearing her instead of the other way around.
Earhardt often uses her killer legs to try to distract us from her underwhelming style, but in an Instagram promoting her show, she opted to bury her gams under plenty of fabric. "I'm so excited to announce my interview with Andy and Laura Pettitte comes out this Thursday," Earhardt wrote on her June 10, 2025, Instagram post. In the photo she included, the host is posing alongside her two "Fox Nation" guests. Earhardt is pictured smiling while sporting a baggy pinstripe suit, and this look isn't doing her justice in more ways than one.
From color to fit, Ainsley Earhardt suit didn't suit her
It's easy to see that Ainsley Earhardt's suit isn't quite working for her for a few reasons. For starters, the off-white shade isn't popping against her blonde hair and light coloring and is instead washing her out. Mostly, though, it's the fit of the suit that isn't working. The pants and sleeves of her jacket look baggy and not properly fitted. At the same time, the double-breasted buttons on her jacket seem to be pulling as if the bodice is a bit tight. Overall, this whole suit needed some tailoring to fit Earhardt's body correctly. As it is, she's getting totally lost in it.
Just last week, Earhardt sported an ugly neon suit that was so blinding we had to look away. In general, though, she tends toward bolder color choices that do work with her coloring. She also tends to flaunt her legs whenever she can. As such, this whole look was pretty out of the ordinary in terms of Earhardt's usual style. And, while the Fox personality certainly doesn't always make great fashion choices, this new look is definitely not an improvement for her.