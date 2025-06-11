Trump's Fragile Ego Won't Be Able To Handle The Reported Lack Of Interest In His Military Parade

Donald Trump's military parade is just days away. While the event is on the president's birthday, it was the Army's annual birthday party first. However, once Trump and his team had a say in the planning, the event became increasingly elaborate. The intended number of participants expanded exponentially: from 300 to 6,600. Not everyone is convinced that the spotlight is really on the military, either. "Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego," Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth asserted on Instagram.

Unfortunately for Trump, it doesn't appear that potential crowd sizes are developing at the same pace as participants. People are already announcing their intentions to stay home, including Republican members of Congress. Politico queried 50 people, and for 43 of them, the allure of alternate weekend plans was more compelling. Pope Leo's also planning his own event that same day, which will no doubt further dilute people's attention

Another potential red flag is the lack of interest in accommodations. "I ran some room reservation requests for 13 -15 for cheap rooms that would not be available in a period of high occupancy," commented on poster on X. "I can say with a reasonable degree of certainty, nobody is coming to DC." Besides the possible lack of in-person attendees, Trump could be disappointed with the lack of TV coverage. While Fox News will devote extensive airtime to the event, other networks will confine coverage to their streaming services, so viewers can still tune into sports and favorite shows on broadcast/cable.