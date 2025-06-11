Elon Musk Can't Make Up His Mind About Trump & The Internet Can't Either

Barely a week after a rather public meltdown, it seems Elon Musk is attempting to work it out on the remix with President Donald Trump. What started as Musk's public criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" quickly escalated into a brutal online feud. Amidst Musk's posts claiming he helped Trump win the election were some rather unsavory moments from the tech billionaire. In a since deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk accused Trump of being in the fabled "Epstein files," a rather salacious claim that could have potentially caused repercussions for Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, as they rely heavily on government subsidies. By June 11, 2025, it seemed that Musk was ready to make amends and possibly reunite with his former bestie.

In a post on X, Musk went on to say, "I regret some of my posts about President [Trump] last week. They went too far." Of course the relationship between Musk and Trump has always been littered with red flags, and being hot and cold with each other seems to be one of them. It could be that Musk finally sobered up to the realization that his finances could be in jeopardy due to his antics. It could also be that he misses his old pal — and the power that came with being in cahoots with the president. Whatever the reason is for Musk to want to make up with Trump, it has many folks scratching their heads at the whiplash.