Elon Musk Can't Make Up His Mind About Trump & The Internet Can't Either
Barely a week after a rather public meltdown, it seems Elon Musk is attempting to work it out on the remix with President Donald Trump. What started as Musk's public criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" quickly escalated into a brutal online feud. Amidst Musk's posts claiming he helped Trump win the election were some rather unsavory moments from the tech billionaire. In a since deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk accused Trump of being in the fabled "Epstein files," a rather salacious claim that could have potentially caused repercussions for Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, as they rely heavily on government subsidies. By June 11, 2025, it seemed that Musk was ready to make amends and possibly reunite with his former bestie.
In a post on X, Musk went on to say, "I regret some of my posts about President [Trump] last week. They went too far." Of course the relationship between Musk and Trump has always been littered with red flags, and being hot and cold with each other seems to be one of them. It could be that Musk finally sobered up to the realization that his finances could be in jeopardy due to his antics. It could also be that he misses his old pal — and the power that came with being in cahoots with the president. Whatever the reason is for Musk to want to make up with Trump, it has many folks scratching their heads at the whiplash.
Fans of Elon Musk are unsure how to feel about his apology to Trump
In the wake of the fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the president put Musk on blast during their heated exchange. This could have been what led Musk to seemingly apologize in an attempt to save face or soothe his own ego. While Donald Trump has divulged to the New York Post that "I thought it was very nice that he did that," in response to Musk admitting he might have overstepped, the rest of the world is seemingly still unsure.
One commenter on X asked, "Are you back to defending someone who you said is on the Epstein files?" However, many also found Musk's ability to apologize to be rather big of him. "This public apology means a lot. Not too many people apologize for disrespecting President Trump," wrote another X user. Although, it should be pointed out that in Musk's admission of going too far, there is no use of the words "sorry" or "apology."
While it's difficult to suss out Musk's intentions, one commenter managed to point out, "At least you didn't say anything about [Trump's] golf game. It would have gotten real ugly." Even with the possibility of making up, Trump will still have to figure out just what he's going to do with that Tesla he bought on the White House lawn.