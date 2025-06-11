Trump Finally Reveals Why He Has Annoying Habit That Gets Under His Son Barron's Skin
Many of President Donald Trump's most eye-rolling moments have been set to music, from his awkward dancing moments to his Thanksgiving sing-a-long that left his son, Barron, wishing he had stayed at New York University. And then there are his lively DJ habits which, honestly, make us feel bad for his neighbors – and Barron, who doesn't seem to be a big fan of his dad's so-called musical prowess.
It doesn't take much for President Donald Trump to send his youngest son, the shy Barron Trump, back into his shell. As revealed on a 2024 episode of the "PBD Podcast," Trump got on his son's nerves with his music obsession during a Mar-A-Lago shindig Barron hosted. Trump apparently got trigger happy with the iPad in control of the room's music, sending Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" booming through the resort's halls. One of the guests, actor Vincent Oshana, said on the podcast: "All of a sudden the music just comes on loud. We're like 'What the h*** is that?' [Barron's] like 'My freaking dad's the DJ.' All you see is the president on his iPad. The lights in his face."
Can Trump really be blamed for getting on his youngest kid's nerves with this annoying habit, though? According to Trump himself, the "very stable genius" is also a musical prodigy as determined by an aptitude test that has not been released to the public — so we'll just have to take his word for it. He told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine in a recent episode of the "Pod Force One" podcast that the test, which he took as a pre-teen, showed that he "is brilliant at music" — which appears to be why he's decided he needs to be in control of the playlist.
Trump claims he had the potential to be 'an incredible musician'
While we know that President Donald Trump loves music, loving something doesn't necessarily mean that you have a talent for it. Although Trump claimed on the podcast that his father was told that Trump could be "an incredible musician," we haven't actually seen proof of this. Trump added that he studied the flute for a short time as a kid, but that he "didn't particularly like it."
Still, Trump claims his supposed musical genius has had quite an impact on him. "I do have an ear for music," he said. "I mean. ... I play great music. People like the music I play." We're sure Barron, who's suffered at the hands of President Trump's supposed musical genius, is absolutely thrilled by all of the times he's been subjected to it.
Knowing that President Donald Trump's actions are often ego-driven, it's not surprising that he'd let his supposed aptitude test results dictate his personality and interests. Music especially played a central part in his campaign efforts, and he even faced legal trouble for using songs without permission during his campaigns from artists like Celine Dion, Neil Young, and The White Stripes.