Trump Finally Reveals Why He Has Annoying Habit That Gets Under His Son Barron's Skin

Many of President Donald Trump's most eye-rolling moments have been set to music, from his awkward dancing moments to his Thanksgiving sing-a-long that left his son, Barron, wishing he had stayed at New York University. And then there are his lively DJ habits which, honestly, make us feel bad for his neighbors – and Barron, who doesn't seem to be a big fan of his dad's so-called musical prowess.

It doesn't take much for President Donald Trump to send his youngest son, the shy Barron Trump, back into his shell. As revealed on a 2024 episode of the "PBD Podcast," Trump got on his son's nerves with his music obsession during a Mar-A-Lago shindig Barron hosted. Trump apparently got trigger happy with the iPad in control of the room's music, sending Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" booming through the resort's halls. One of the guests, actor Vincent Oshana, said on the podcast: "All of a sudden the music just comes on loud. We're like 'What the h*** is that?' [Barron's] like 'My freaking dad's the DJ.' All you see is the president on his iPad. The lights in his face."

Can Trump really be blamed for getting on his youngest kid's nerves with this annoying habit, though? According to Trump himself, the "very stable genius" is also a musical prodigy as determined by an aptitude test that has not been released to the public — so we'll just have to take his word for it. He told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine in a recent episode of the "Pod Force One" podcast that the test, which he took as a pre-teen, showed that he "is brilliant at music" — which appears to be why he's decided he needs to be in control of the playlist.