The Time Elon Musk Tried (& Failed) To Keep His Eyes Off Karoline Leavitt's Tight Leather Look

Too bad, so sad: The Donald Trump-Elon Musk bromance seems to be over for good, with the former besties lobbing online insults and allegations at each other like a pair of feuding eighth-graders. Unless they manage to patch things up fast, the lonely leftover Tesla Musk gifted the president seems doomed to gather dust in the White House garage for eternity. On the plus side (for us, at least), having the multibillionaire out of the picture means an end to the many awkward Muskian stunts to which we've been treated in recent months. His infamous onstage leaping during Trump's campaign is the most obvious example, as is his insistence on bringing his son X to Oval Office events for no apparent reason (other than to make his other hundred children jealous, perhaps). But one of Musk's cringiest moments might have eluded your attention. This one centered not on the president, but on one of his most prominent staff members: Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history.

Back in March 2025, Trump, Leavitt, and Musk were captured on camera departing the presidential helicopter and walking the short distance on the tarmac to Air Force One. Leavitt walked a few paces ahead of Musk, and it seemed Musk's attention was on her snug-fitting black leather pants. Several times, his focus drifted to her rear before he looked quickly away. Some commenters on the viral YouTube video didn't see it that way, calling it "a nothingburger" and "the least awkward that I've ever seen him." Others snickered at the DOGEFather's attempts at propriety. "[H]e did it the right way," said one. "There is a pattern. You don't stare. You look, then look away, repeat repeat." And, yes, some viewers played a card which could explain Leavitt's odd-seeming wardrobe choices.