What Usha Vance's Life In San Diego Was Really Like

Just as her husband JD Vance lived a drastically different life before he became vice president of the United States, second lady Usha Vance's life has also changed considerably since she and her spouse moved to Washington D.C. It seems life was much simpler for her back in her hometown, and no one would blame her if she wanted to go back.

Speaking with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) chairman John Chambers on June 2, 2025, Usha discussed her experiences before she became second lady. Among the topics she touched upon was her life growing up in San Diego, where she said she lived from her birth in January 1986 until she went off to college. She revealed that her parents were both professors at the University of California, San Diego, and the family adored the area for its warm weather. "For me, it was just a wonderful, wonderful place to grow up," Usha said in a clip posted on X the same day. "You can't beat the weather, of course."

Though she grew up surrounded by several fellow Asian Americans, Usha said her family had a diverse group of friends who fostered a deep sense of community and determination in her. "It was really a community where everyone felt a sense of purpose and a sense of working together," she recalled. "Everyone was really invested in being a part of this country and pursuing the American dream for themselves and their kids." Usha added that her experiences living there inspired her to pursue her lofty goals as she grew up. Knowing she's since lived a life defending VP Vance while dodging divorce rumors and grappling with the Trump-like qualities her husband developed in the nation's capitol, one might wonder whether she's feeling a bit nostalgic for her formative years.