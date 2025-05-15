Pam Bondi Looks Like An Antique Tablecloth In Frumpy Jumpsuit & Oversized Jacket

As a reliable member of President Donald Trump's ego-boosting cabinet, Attorney General Pam Bondi seems to know what the president is looking for when it comes to what to say. While it's slowly becoming obvious that Bondi's real role within the Trump administration is to be on camera as often as possible, it seems she's struggling with one major aspect of the job. Knowing what to say is one thing, but knowing what to wear is another — and Bondi has certainly been slipping up. Case in point, the befuddling blazer Bondi wore in an Instagram post to commemorate "law enforcement officers we have lost in the line of duty."

Appearing incredibly somber while helping set up a rather affordable-looking floral wreath, Bondi has once again found herself dressing from grandma's closet. The length of the jacket and its sleeves feels a bit off, as if the whole thing is just a tad too long. It also doesn't really suit the rest of the 'fit, which includes some comfy wide-leg linen pants and a strange low cut vest with a tank top underneath. Plus, the swirling pattern on the jacket feels very dated and reminiscent of the time Bondi wore another grandma-inspired shirt and blazer. In fact, it appears as if this type of styling is becoming increasingly common for Bondi — and it might be time for her to find a new sense of fashion.