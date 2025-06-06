Pam Bondi's Look For Police Briefing Event Screams Retired Grandma On Duty

Attorney General to the United States Pam Bondi has once again underwhelmed with her outdated fashion sense. During a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, Bondi donned one of her worst outfits yet by dressing up like a bowl of oatmeal. Considering that Bondi's role within President Donald Trump's White House is to be on camera as often as possible, one would think she'd shake off her grandma-inspired clothes, or at least wear something in a color that suits her.

In the Instagram post from the White House regarding the event, Bondi and Trump can be seen sitting side by side, grinning while claiming to be "the most pro-police president in history." While commenters on the post noted that Trump pardoned several "rioters who assaulted police," what ultimately pulled focus ended up being Bondi's bland outfit. Not only does her beige top really make Trump's fake tan pop, but it also washes her out and ages her. The bland color, cheap fabric, and oversized buttons really do give Bondi the appearance of a grandmother who forgot to do her laundry before going to church, wearing her most acceptable but boring outfit. Of course, this certainly is not the first time Bondi has worn something that ages her, and it most likely won't be the last.