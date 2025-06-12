Hugh Jackman Proves He's Out Of Touch As Messy Divorce Takes A Nasty Twist
While it seemed like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' messy divorce was finally almost over, the split has taken yet another rough turn. Interestingly, though, you wouldn't know it by looking at Jackman as he was playful and smiling while taking selfies with fans at the stage door after his performance on June 11. Behind the scenes, however, his wife of nearly 30 years is reportedly buying him out of their penthouse apartment. Jackman's jolly demeanor as the difficult divorce plays out surely must bother Furness and it likely also won't go over well with the Jackman fans who are already raising an eyebrow thanks to the star's recent behavior.
As his run of "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" at the Minetta Lane Theatre nears its end, so it seems is his time in his NYC apartment. Furness reportedly paid Jackman a whopping $11.7 million for the digs. The couple spent $21 million on the 5,000 square foot penthouse back in 2022. While the price Furness paid for ownership of their apartment may be steep for most people, it's merely a drop in the bucket of the $250 million the couple will ultimately split. And it seems Jackman isn't too bothered by this outcome as the pair divvies up their assets.
Hugh Jackman needs to read the room to save his reputation
Amid rumors that Hugh Jackman's divorce has sent him spiraling into a mid-life crisis, he was all smiles while taking photos and signing autographs with fans while showing off his brag-worthy muscles in NYC. Jackman's first rumored romance after his divorce is unusually messy, as it has subtly confirmed that he cheated on his ex-wife with his now-girlfriend, Sutton Foster. Consequently, the salacious rumors surrounding Jackman's relationship with Foster are threatening his good guy persona, and his previously uniquely wholesome image has taken a bit of a hit over the course of subsequent months.
Of course, it might not be easy for Jackman to strike the right balance of appearing reserved and respectful of his big life change in the public eye, especially if gossip about his mid-life crisis is true. Even so, any behavior that may seem even vaguely like Jackman's flaunting his new life is unlikely to go over well with fans.