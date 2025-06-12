Hugh Jackman Proves He's Out Of Touch As Messy Divorce Takes A Nasty Twist

While it seemed like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' messy divorce was finally almost over, the split has taken yet another rough turn. Interestingly, though, you wouldn't know it by looking at Jackman as he was playful and smiling while taking selfies with fans at the stage door after his performance on June 11. Behind the scenes, however, his wife of nearly 30 years is reportedly buying him out of their penthouse apartment. Jackman's jolly demeanor as the difficult divorce plays out surely must bother Furness and it likely also won't go over well with the Jackman fans who are already raising an eyebrow thanks to the star's recent behavior.

As his run of "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" at the Minetta Lane Theatre nears its end, so it seems is his time in his NYC apartment. Furness reportedly paid Jackman a whopping $11.7 million for the digs. The couple spent $21 million on the 5,000 square foot penthouse back in 2022. While the price Furness paid for ownership of their apartment may be steep for most people, it's merely a drop in the bucket of the $250 million the couple will ultimately split. And it seems Jackman isn't too bothered by this outcome as the pair divvies up their assets.