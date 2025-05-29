Hugh Jackman Subtly Confirms Cheating Rumors With Response To Ex Wife's Divorce Call-Out

Back in September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were splitting up. While their official statement was filled with positivity, it didn't take long for signs to appear that it was a messy break-up. Years dragged on, yet the former couple didn't move forward with divorce paperwork. As they dealt with financial concerns, negotiations between Jackman and Furness were reportedly contentious. The paperwork was filed by Furness in May 2025. Afterward, she felt compelled to say a few words. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she informed the Daily Mail. Furness remarked that she looked to her spirituality for comfort and support as she worked through the divorce process. While Furness' words are a bit ambiguous, rumors that Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance began before his marriage ended had been circulating for months.

Although Jackman reportedly wasn't pleased about Furness' comments, he didn't seem to refute her "betrayal" statement. Instead, Jackman was apparently more upset about her method than her claim. "There was no stipulation that she could not address this but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press," one insider explained to Daily Mail. "Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she did given the fact that he caved in to all of her divorce requests." This resigned attitude, as well as Jackman's reported decision to do his part to move the divorce process along, signals that he's ready to move on with Foster.