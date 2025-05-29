Hugh Jackman Subtly Confirms Cheating Rumors With Response To Ex Wife's Divorce Call-Out
Back in September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were splitting up. While their official statement was filled with positivity, it didn't take long for signs to appear that it was a messy break-up. Years dragged on, yet the former couple didn't move forward with divorce paperwork. As they dealt with financial concerns, negotiations between Jackman and Furness were reportedly contentious. The paperwork was filed by Furness in May 2025. Afterward, she felt compelled to say a few words. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she informed the Daily Mail. Furness remarked that she looked to her spirituality for comfort and support as she worked through the divorce process. While Furness' words are a bit ambiguous, rumors that Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance began before his marriage ended had been circulating for months.
Although Jackman reportedly wasn't pleased about Furness' comments, he didn't seem to refute her "betrayal" statement. Instead, Jackman was apparently more upset about her method than her claim. "There was no stipulation that she could not address this but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press," one insider explained to Daily Mail. "Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she did given the fact that he caved in to all of her divorce requests." This resigned attitude, as well as Jackman's reported decision to do his part to move the divorce process along, signals that he's ready to move on with Foster.
Jackman and Foster's relationship timeline is uncertain
Among the strange things about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance, the item people are questioning the most is when their relationship started, and how that date relates to Jackman's marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness. Foster and Jackman went public in January 2025, a few months after Foster embarked on her own divorce proceedings. However, some individuals asserted that the couple had been together for years. "It was apparently Broadway's worst-kept secret, and Deborra-Lee was the last to know," one insider informed Us Weekly in November 2024.
While Jackman has maintained his pledge not to say anything beyond his initial statement about his separation from ex-wife, social media users have rallied around Furness. " ... good for her for keeping her dignity while refusing to go quietly. I hope she finds peace," one Redditor praised. "Glad she called him out on his cheating," another user remarked on the platform.
Like Jackman's relationship with Foster, the exact timing of when his marriage to Furness ended is also unclear. Well before they formally disclosed their separation, people around them were aware of their difficulties. One reported reason for Jackman and Furness' split was that their relationship problems stretched back to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to their divorce arrangements, they reportedly dealt with the issues in private before making an official reveal.