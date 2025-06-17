Pam Bondi's Brassy Blonde & Overgrown Roots Suggests Its Time For A New Hair Tech

After working her way up to become Attorney General for the United States, Pam Bondi underwent a major transformation in her style and appearance. Since it's become relatively clear that Bondi's role within President Donald Trump's administration requires being on-camera as often as possible, her face has been popping up everywhere at an alarming rate. What's also alarming about all this is the fact that Bondi can't seem to get her hair color under control. In yet another example of the attorney general being unable to escape a two-toned nightmare, her root touch-up was on full display during an April 2025 press release.

As seen in a video posted to Bondi's Instagram, the attorney general railed against several judges alleged to have harbored or helped immigrants, with Bondi boldly writing in the caption, "Under President Trump's leadership, this administration will always fight for victims." However, the only clear victim here was Bondi's hair, which was either struggling under the weight of a bad bottle dye job, or Bondi's hairstylist is actively sabotaging her. There have been plenty of times Bondi has suffered from hair and makeup fails, which makes this brassy blonde nightmare a bit of a trend for Bondi.