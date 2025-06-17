Pam Bondi's Brassy Blonde & Overgrown Roots Suggests Its Time For A New Hair Tech
After working her way up to become Attorney General for the United States, Pam Bondi underwent a major transformation in her style and appearance. Since it's become relatively clear that Bondi's role within President Donald Trump's administration requires being on-camera as often as possible, her face has been popping up everywhere at an alarming rate. What's also alarming about all this is the fact that Bondi can't seem to get her hair color under control. In yet another example of the attorney general being unable to escape a two-toned nightmare, her root touch-up was on full display during an April 2025 press release.
As seen in a video posted to Bondi's Instagram, the attorney general railed against several judges alleged to have harbored or helped immigrants, with Bondi boldly writing in the caption, "Under President Trump's leadership, this administration will always fight for victims." However, the only clear victim here was Bondi's hair, which was either struggling under the weight of a bad bottle dye job, or Bondi's hairstylist is actively sabotaging her. There have been plenty of times Bondi has suffered from hair and makeup fails, which makes this brassy blonde nightmare a bit of a trend for Bondi.
Pam Bondi can't seem to avoid making hair care mistakes
The multi-colored hair Pam Bondi boasted while railing against judges was one in a series of examples where the attorney general misunderstood the assignment when it comes to hair care. Bondi has been caught with this unfortunate two-toned hair disaster plenty of times, which prompts the question of if she's doing this on purpose. Similar to the time Bondi disastrously forgot to flat iron the back of her head, it seems that she consistently makes rookie mistakes when it comes to hair presentation.
Similarly, there have been times Bondi has possibly used her hair to distract from the rest of her grandma-inspired stylings. For example, the time Bondi's hair was so greasy it almost had us miss her outdated outfit. It seems that finding her footing, both professionally and fashionably, has been difficult for Bondi. It could be that the chaos of President Donald Trump's second administration feels more streamlined, if not moving at too quick a pace for most of his staff. This might be leaving talking heads like Bondi without enough time to ensure they're camera-ready before having to make bold, if not odd, statements.