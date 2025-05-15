We Wanted To See What Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Looks Like Without Her Signature Blonde Hair
Embodying a character takes the right amount of skill and sacrifice — and it's safe to say that actress Kelly Reilly has the good stuff. Reilly, who portrays the surly and not-to-be-messed-with Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," has quite the avid following of fans. However, just because these groupies think Beth Dutton is the best character on television, doesn't mean that Reilly is anything like her character when the cameras stop rolling. In fact, one of the surprising truths about Reilly is that not only is she British, but she's also not blonde.
In a November 2024 interview with Town & Country, Reilly revealed a red head of hair, divulging that it was for a new role. In fact, Reilly seems to be okay with throwing fans for a loop every now and then, clinging to the anonymity allowed by playing such a formidable character. People will come up to her and only refer to her as Beth. "I quite like that they don't know my actual name," Reilly said. "In a time of oversharing, it feels rebellious to hold back."
While Reilly might want to enjoy her private life by keeping us on our toes about her hair color, we at The List asked our in-house experts to provide a few examples of what Reilly — portraying Beth Dutton — would look like without her signature golden locks. Even though Reilly is so recognizable, these different hair colors shockingly alter the beloved character and actress.
Kelly Reilly looks like some else as a brunette
While Kelly Reilly is one of the "Yellowstone" actors who is also gorgeous in real life, it appears that blonde really does suit both Reilly and her character Beth Dutton — especially when comparing it side by side to a darker brunette option. There are pros and cons to both, but there's really something about how being a blonde makes Reilly's eyes pop. The photo on the left makes Reilly appear to have more expression in her eyes, as well as gently brings out the peachy hue of her blush. However, it also mutes her lipstick, drawing the viewer towards her earrings and then her slightly messy smokey eye. There's a raw emotion to the blonde image that somehow is not replicated in the darker haired option.
With a deep brunette hair color, Reilly's skin tone does appear warmer — as if she's sporting a delightful tan. It also makes the blazer she's wearing stand out just a bit more, and her lip color feels a tad more noticeable. However, the rest of her look feels muted. It's almost as if the brunette tone is draining her of her spicy energy, making the character of Beth Dutton here feel somehow a bit more powerless.
Kelly Reilly's red hair might not suit Beth Dutton
Red is Kelly Reilly's preferred shade, and she often rocks it while not filming "Yellowstone." Seen gracing the red carpet in style, or posing for a quick snap on Instagram, it's clear that red really suits Reilly. But it might not be the best fit for her character Beth Dutton — solid reminder that what Reilly looks like in real life is a far cry from the persona she portrays. Here, the red warms Reilly, almost giving her a Mary Jane from "Spiderman" feel. While the brunette shade muted her, the red here makes her appear more friendly — something that Beth Dutton is not. Of course, the red hair makes the turquoise earrings really stand out, and her smokey eye feels a bit warmer. But it just doesn't feel like the character.
The blonde, however, adds a cool tone to Reilly's overall look, making her appearance feel somehow more standoffish and not to be messed with. The blonde matches the lip color a bit better and allows the earring to feel part of the overall look instead of the main feature. With the cooler tone around the smokey eye, there's an iciness to her appearance as a blonde, which is something that Reilly might need to possess when portraying Beth Dutton.
Even a warm brunette Kelly Reilly wouldn't be right for Beth Dutton
While there have been several Beth Dutton looks that have turned heads, there's been a clear reason Kelly Reilly was blonde in all of them. Even with a warm brunette tone, which might be the closest to Reilly's natural hair color if this Instagram post is to be believed, Reilly looks drastically different. As a blonde, Reilly's portrayal of Beth Dutton has a coldness, a distance that's necessary for the character. While the blonde here certainly washes Reilly out, it complements the mood and tone of the scene.
What's really noticeable with the warmer brunette hair tone is how stunning Reilly's eyes are. Here, they really shine through, along with her lip color. The brown hair brings a warming tone to her entire look. However, it also makes Reilly appear more emotional. With this more honeyed look, she appears sadder, deeper, and more open. This is a stark contrast from the blonde, which cools her down and creates an emotional distance, proving why blonde is the perfect color for Beth Dutton. That being said, it will be exciting to see Reilly in her natural red in future roles.