We Wanted To See What Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Looks Like Without Her Signature Blonde Hair

Embodying a character takes the right amount of skill and sacrifice — and it's safe to say that actress Kelly Reilly has the good stuff. Reilly, who portrays the surly and not-to-be-messed-with Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," has quite the avid following of fans. However, just because these groupies think Beth Dutton is the best character on television, doesn't mean that Reilly is anything like her character when the cameras stop rolling. In fact, one of the surprising truths about Reilly is that not only is she British, but she's also not blonde.

In a November 2024 interview with Town & Country, Reilly revealed a red head of hair, divulging that it was for a new role. In fact, Reilly seems to be okay with throwing fans for a loop every now and then, clinging to the anonymity allowed by playing such a formidable character. People will come up to her and only refer to her as Beth. "I quite like that they don't know my actual name," Reilly said. "In a time of oversharing, it feels rebellious to hold back."

While Reilly might want to enjoy her private life by keeping us on our toes about her hair color, we at The List asked our in-house experts to provide a few examples of what Reilly — portraying Beth Dutton — would look like without her signature golden locks. Even though Reilly is so recognizable, these different hair colors shockingly alter the beloved character and actress.