Lauren Boebert Risks Humiliating Herself In Skin-Tight Dress At Congressional Picnic
Lauren Boebert loves a dangerously short work outfit more than the average person. And, while a super short hemline and tight silhouette may seem risky enough for a day at work as a member of Congress, it's even riskier if you plan on doing the limbo. Of course, this likely isn't part of the typical workday for Boebert. At the annual Congressional picnic, however, it seems that Boebert attempted to see how low she could go, and she risked a major wardrobe malfunction.
On June 12, the day after Boebert struck out in an itty bitty 'fit at the Congressional baseball game, she was photographed seemingly attempting to do the limbo in an equally body-hugging ensemble. We say "attempting," since Boebert is definitely not doing it correctly. In reality, it seems that these photos actually show Boebert trying to get into a roped-off area or something similar. Regardless, though, doing any such thing in the grass in a skintight white dress isn't for a faint of heart, fashion-faux pas-fearing person.
Lauren Boebert may be a bit too comfy with her super tight outfits for work events
Lauren Boebert has worn more than her fair share of inappropriate outfits, and when it comes to her style, short and tight-fitting is the name of the game. As such, she clearly isn't afraid to risk showing off more than she bargained for in her various outfits. Luckily for Boebert, she didn't split the back of her dress while ducking under a particularly low rope. Yet, if she continues to sport outfits like this one at every work event she attends, there's basically a mathematical likelihood of an embarrassing photograph getting snapped in the future.
Between her style and her lack of even trying to stop those Kid Rock dating rumors, it's safe to say that Boebert likes attention. Still, not all attention is good attention, and by most folks' definition, a public wardrobe malfunction caught on camera is not the ideal way to inspire increased scrutiny. So, Boebert may want to take this dress-ripping close call as a sign to update her wardrobe and make it a bit less risky moving forward.