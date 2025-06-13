Lauren Boebert Risks Humiliating Herself In Skin-Tight Dress At Congressional Picnic

Lauren Boebert loves a dangerously short work outfit more than the average person. And, while a super short hemline and tight silhouette may seem risky enough for a day at work as a member of Congress, it's even riskier if you plan on doing the limbo. Of course, this likely isn't part of the typical workday for Boebert. At the annual Congressional picnic, however, it seems that Boebert attempted to see how low she could go, and she risked a major wardrobe malfunction.

On June 12, the day after Boebert struck out in an itty bitty 'fit at the Congressional baseball game, she was photographed seemingly attempting to do the limbo in an equally body-hugging ensemble. We say "attempting," since Boebert is definitely not doing it correctly. In reality, it seems that these photos actually show Boebert trying to get into a roped-off area or something similar. Regardless, though, doing any such thing in the grass in a skintight white dress isn't for a faint of heart, fashion-faux pas-fearing person.