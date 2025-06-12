Lauren Boebert Strikes Out In Itty Bitty Baseball Game 'Fit
Ever since hopping into politics, Lauren Boebert hasn't been known for taking a level approach to almost anything. Boebert, the controversial congresswoman from Colorado, not only spews questionable rhetoric while at her job, but she also wears some equally scandalous outfits to match. Such was the case on June 11, 2025, when she was spotted at the annual Congressional baseball game wearing an outfit that felt ransacked from the children's section of Wal-Mart.
Seen giving a high-five to Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick, Boebert was all smiles in her white, tight, short dress. While Boebert has worn several short dresses during her tenure in Congress, this one felt more confusing. First, there's the issue of it appearing to be a tennis-inspired outfit, which feels incongruent with attending a baseball game. Then there's the issue of just how small the dress appears to be — it's not just too tight, it feels like it might be several sizes smaller than Boebert's actual dress size.
While there's nothing wrong with sizing down, wearing something so short and suctioned has become an alarming trend for Boebert, one that she's been escalating in 2025.
Lauren Boebert has been pushing limits with her workwear
This all-white disaster is just the latest in a string of dangerous hemlines and wrinkled shirts for Lauren Boebert. There was the technicolor nightmare Boebert wore to show off her legs, which came complete with a dangerously short hemline. Of course, Boebert wears her fair share of tacky outfits to work, with the length of each getting mysteriously shorter the longer she's in office. There's also an air of sloppiness to the outfits Boebert wears, especially when, as seen in the above image, she can't seem to find anything to fit her properly.
Of course, Boebert is rather petite, and dressing for a smaller body can often mean looking in the kids' section. However, as a professional politician, Boebert surely has the money to buy nice clothes and take them to a tailor. At this point, it almost feels as if she's wearing these poorly fitting duds on purpose — if she's dressing for the job she wants, it appears that Boebert is dressing to party. Hopefully she can avoid making this mistake again by wiggling her way out of clothes made for young adults and into a closet full of well-fitting workwear sooner rather than later.