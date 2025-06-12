Lauren Boebert Strikes Out In Itty Bitty Baseball Game 'Fit

Ever since hopping into politics, Lauren Boebert hasn't been known for taking a level approach to almost anything. Boebert, the controversial congresswoman from Colorado, not only spews questionable rhetoric while at her job, but she also wears some equally scandalous outfits to match. Such was the case on June 11, 2025, when she was spotted at the annual Congressional baseball game wearing an outfit that felt ransacked from the children's section of Wal-Mart.

Seen giving a high-five to Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick, Boebert was all smiles in her white, tight, short dress. While Boebert has worn several short dresses during her tenure in Congress, this one felt more confusing. First, there's the issue of it appearing to be a tennis-inspired outfit, which feels incongruent with attending a baseball game. Then there's the issue of just how small the dress appears to be — it's not just too tight, it feels like it might be several sizes smaller than Boebert's actual dress size.

While there's nothing wrong with sizing down, wearing something so short and suctioned has become an alarming trend for Boebert, one that she's been escalating in 2025.