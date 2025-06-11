Lauren Boebert's Dangerously Short Work Outfit Might Be Her Most Leggy Look Yet
Queen of questionable looks, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert seems to have a knack for pushing the limits of the professional dress code. Boebert especially seems to enjoy showing off some leg, typically rocking a mini dress within the hallowed halls of Congress. While these ultimately look better on her than Boebert's new disheveled aesthetic, it's still not the most work-appropriate way to present herself. Not to be deterred from doing her own thing, Boebert once again wore a tiny dress on June 11, 2025 when, according to her Instagram, she met "with a visiting delegation from the Colorado Home Builders Association."
While everyone else around her is in some form of pantsuit or professional attire, Boebert seemed to have found one of her shortest-hemmed dresses to wear for the occasion. Rocking a rather loud horizontal striped tank dress, Boebert looked more ready for a day at the beach than a day at the office. Of course, this isn't the first time Boebert has worn an outfit better suited for a rowdy party, and it most likely won't be the last. Plus, judging by her hair and makeup issues that went along with the dress, we might be in for a long summer of fashion fails from the Colorado congresswoman.
Lauren Boebert's technicolor dress barely distracts from her bad tan
Besides wearing dresses with a dangerously short hemline, congresswoman Lauren Boebert has struggled with her fair share of fake tan fails. A perfect example of this would be the above photo, where Boebert appears mysteriously several shades darker than usual. An indication this is possibly due some botched bronzer is the fact that the skin tone poking out from her shoes is a drastically different color than the rest of her — most likely meaning she forgot to fully slather the tanner on everywhere.
The vibrant pinks and blues of Boebert's dress also fail to make her tan pop in a warm, glowing way. Instead, what had ended up happening is it pulled focus on her face, which is a near repeat of the time Boebert took her fake tan just a little too far. Plus, her hair appears to be a limp rip-off of something Selina Meyer from "Veep" would attempt. All of this serves as a reminder that the controversial Boebert is messy and often looking to be the center of attention, for better or for worse. However, we aren't holding our breath for Boebert to find some more work-appropriate clothes any time soon, as it seems she thinks she's nailing it here.