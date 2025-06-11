Lauren Boebert's Dangerously Short Work Outfit Might Be Her Most Leggy Look Yet

Queen of questionable looks, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert seems to have a knack for pushing the limits of the professional dress code. Boebert especially seems to enjoy showing off some leg, typically rocking a mini dress within the hallowed halls of Congress. While these ultimately look better on her than Boebert's new disheveled aesthetic, it's still not the most work-appropriate way to present herself. Not to be deterred from doing her own thing, Boebert once again wore a tiny dress on June 11, 2025 when, according to her Instagram, she met "with a visiting delegation from the Colorado Home Builders Association."

While everyone else around her is in some form of pantsuit or professional attire, Boebert seemed to have found one of her shortest-hemmed dresses to wear for the occasion. Rocking a rather loud horizontal striped tank dress, Boebert looked more ready for a day at the beach than a day at the office. Of course, this isn't the first time Boebert has worn an outfit better suited for a rowdy party, and it most likely won't be the last. Plus, judging by her hair and makeup issues that went along with the dress, we might be in for a long summer of fashion fails from the Colorado congresswoman.