Shady Theory About Trump's Feud With Gavin Newsom Has Everything To Do With Ego (& Melania)
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom are at opposite ends of the political spectrum and the feud between the two men seems to have ramped up in recent days. Donald referred to Newsom as "Newscum" — Donald loves making up nicknames for his political opponents — when he posted to Truth Social about sending 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the area. Newsom said Donald shouldn't have sent in the troops, and California has sued to prevent deployment of the National Guard and Marines. Trump also said he thought it might be OK if Newsom got arrested. "Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President," Newsom said in a statement on June 10.
Some people, however, have theorized there's more to Donald's response to California beyond hoping to quell the protests. Some believe it has to do with Melania Trump having a soft spot for the California governor that rubs Donald the wrong way. It comes down to when Melania and Donald visited California in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, during which so many people lost their homes, as Melania greeted Newsom with a kiss on the cheek. In contrast, Melania has been seen seemingly avoiding Donald's kiss.
Social media definitely remembers that moment. One person on X posted, "Remember when trump and Melania showed up to California after the LA wildfires, Newsom met them at the airport, and the media saw how tired trump looked and Melania was all smiles around Newsom!? Kinda like with PM Trudeau." (People are also convinced Melania has a thing for former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.)
People on social media had plenty of theories as to why Donald Trump personally dislikes Gavin Newsom
One person joked on X, "Gavin Newsom admitted that Melania told him 'Save Me' when he met with her and Donald on the runway a few weeks ago." And at least when it comes to age, Melania Trump and Newsom would seem to be a more traditional match. Donald, at nearly 79, is 24 years older than Melania, while Newsom is more than 20 years younger than Donald.
Then there are those who think Donald doesn't like Newsom because Newsom is reportedly 6-foot-3 inches. That's the height that Donald claims he is, and it sure seems like Donald could be lying when the two stand next to each other. Others think this wouldn't be the first time that Donald got so focused on a political rival over jealousy. Another person on X said, "Let's be real, Trump is obsessed with Newsom for the same reasons he was obsessed with Obama – because Newsom is smarter, better-looking, and more popular. Face it Donnie. You lose."
This escalating feud with Newsom comes after Donald's relationship with Elon Musk came to a public and dramatic end. Friend or foe, Donald seems to be irritated at anyone who's not loyal to him.