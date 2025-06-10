Shady Theory About Trump's Feud With Gavin Newsom Has Everything To Do With Ego (& Melania)

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom are at opposite ends of the political spectrum and the feud between the two men seems to have ramped up in recent days. Donald referred to Newsom as "Newscum" — Donald loves making up nicknames for his political opponents — when he posted to Truth Social about sending 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the area. Newsom said Donald shouldn't have sent in the troops, and California has sued to prevent deployment of the National Guard and Marines. Trump also said he thought it might be OK if Newsom got arrested. "Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President," Newsom said in a statement on June 10.

Some people, however, have theorized there's more to Donald's response to California beyond hoping to quell the protests. Some believe it has to do with Melania Trump having a soft spot for the California governor that rubs Donald the wrong way. It comes down to when Melania and Donald visited California in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, during which so many people lost their homes, as Melania greeted Newsom with a kiss on the cheek. In contrast, Melania has been seen seemingly avoiding Donald's kiss.

Social media definitely remembers that moment. One person on X posted, "Remember when trump and Melania showed up to California after the LA wildfires, Newsom met them at the airport, and the media saw how tired trump looked and Melania was all smiles around Newsom!? Kinda like with PM Trudeau." (People are also convinced Melania has a thing for former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.)