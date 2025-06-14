Queen Camilla's Reputation Is On Thin Ice After Trooping The Colour 2025 Behavior

Trooping the Colour in the U.K. is a celebration of the reigning monarch's birthday. It's held every year in June, regardless of when their actual birthday is, and it involves a lot of fanfare with a parade and a dramatic RAF flyover. During one part of the parade, the royal family rides in horse-drawn carriages. Back in 2023, King Charles III rode a horse as a leader of the Trooping the Colour parade, but like last year, for the 2025 event, he opted for a carriage, and he was joined by Queen Camilla. But she didn't looking all too happy to be there. Of course, royal watchers definitely noticed — and they weren't impressed.

One person on X shared a clip of Camilla giving a few half-hearted waves and looking rather uninterested and even somewhat bored. It may have been just a few moments from the event but it made an impression. "That grumpy face says it all; thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time," the viewer wrote.

That grumpy face says it all thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time. #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/2TUuEdwoXi — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) June 14, 2025

Another said of the moment, "People don't really change do they? Look at them. Nonstop complaining. Two petulant miserable people. Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. There is no joy in this family. No charisma," while one critic posted, "If any facial expression could represent the contempt the Royal family hold towards the general public – this is the epitome."