Queen Camilla's Reputation Is On Thin Ice After Trooping The Colour 2025 Behavior
Trooping the Colour in the U.K. is a celebration of the reigning monarch's birthday. It's held every year in June, regardless of when their actual birthday is, and it involves a lot of fanfare with a parade and a dramatic RAF flyover. During one part of the parade, the royal family rides in horse-drawn carriages. Back in 2023, King Charles III rode a horse as a leader of the Trooping the Colour parade, but like last year, for the 2025 event, he opted for a carriage, and he was joined by Queen Camilla. But she didn't looking all too happy to be there. Of course, royal watchers definitely noticed — and they weren't impressed.
One person on X shared a clip of Camilla giving a few half-hearted waves and looking rather uninterested and even somewhat bored. It may have been just a few moments from the event but it made an impression. "That grumpy face says it all; thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time," the viewer wrote.
That grumpy face says it all thousands struggling outside while she parades in luxury. Out of touch and out of time. #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/2TUuEdwoXi
— Candice Holmes (@hol40900) June 14, 2025
Another said of the moment, "People don't really change do they? Look at them. Nonstop complaining. Two petulant miserable people. Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. There is no joy in this family. No charisma," while one critic posted, "If any facial expression could represent the contempt the Royal family hold towards the general public – this is the epitome."
Queen Camilla's grumpy face had people making jokes (and speculating about plastic surgery)
One person summed up Queen Camilla's vibe at the Trooping the Colour parade, writing, "I've never seen a person actually born looking like a cartoon villain more than Camilla." And someone else floated a reason for her expression, noting, "Looks like she's hungover."
Then there were those who thought that this moment made it look like Camilla might have had some cosmetic work on her face. "The Botox has misfired badly," one person posted on X. Others theorized she'd had a facelift or that she'd had something done to her lips.
In contrast to Camilla's sour face that's gone viral, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte seemed to be all smiles as they rode through the crowded streets for Trooping the Colour, and both Charlotte and Kate were wearing accessories that paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, it was Prince Louis who really stole the show; he sat next to Prince George, and the two seemed to be having a grand time.
Queen Camilla has worked on her reputation over the years
Queen Camilla has faced a bit of a roller coaster ride of public opinion over the years. In a controversial bombshell interview with Martin Bashir in 1995, Princess Diana said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." It was one of the most scandalous royal family interview moments, and it helped cement public perception of Camilla as a vilified mistress in the eyes of many in the U.K.
After years of quietly rehabbing her image, Camilla and King Charles got married in 2005. Even Queen Elizabeth seemed to come around to Camilla in her later years, with the monarch confirming in 2022 that she'd want for Camilla to be officially known as the Queen Consort upon Charles becoming king.
But with this lackluster Trooping the Colour moment caught on camera, it seems like Camilla's reputation could be at risk of facing another dip. Polling by YouGov from early 2025 already shows a fairly low public opinion of Camilla with a 38% popularity rating. She's ranked 8th for most popular royal family member, while Queen Elizabeth II, despite having died in 2022, firmly remains at the top, per YouGov.