Usha Vance's Blinding MAGA Pants Steals The Show From Melania At Trump's Birthday Parade
There have been times when second lady Usha Vance didn't dress for the occasion, but when it comes to the military parade for the 250th anniversary of the United States Army (which just so happens to be on Donald Trump's birthday), she absolutely got the memo. She was there as the wife of the Republican vice president, and she looked the part wearing bright red pants, the same color as the Make America Great Again hats.
Usha paired them with a white lace blouse. She matched with her daughter, who was wearing a red dress, while JD Vance went for a copycat look of his boss in a bright red tie. All in all, the Vances looked like they were going to a fancy 4th of July party with no doubt that they were Republicans with all the red.
This bright, celebratory look of Usha's is in stark contrast to Melania Trump, as the first lady was wearing a subdued cream colored pin-striped skirt suit. Melania looks like she could be going to a business meeting instead of celebrating her husband's birthday and the U.S. Army.
Usha Vance's look matched the patriotic vibe of the event
Second lady Usha Vance's look is often more subdued when compared to that of most women in Trump's circle, so perhaps she got a new stylist? Or perhaps Melania didn't feel like celebrating? We may never know. But her outfit definitely seems like she's happy to be seen there, while Melania Trump seems like she might rather fade into the background. Usha did keep it more subdued than Melania when it came to footwear; Melania was wearing her signature stiletto heels while Usha opted for something a bit more sensible.
This marks one of several high-profile appearances by Usha in her time as second lady. There was her disastrous trip with JD Vance to Greenland in March and her visit to Italy and India with JD in April. It's one of the few times that we've seen the full Vance family together. JD and Usha's three young kids accompanied them to the parade, and Ewan, their eldest, looked nervous in front of the crowds as he hung onto his dad's arm.