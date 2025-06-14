Usha Vance's Blinding MAGA Pants Steals The Show From Melania At Trump's Birthday Parade

There have been times when second lady Usha Vance didn't dress for the occasion, but when it comes to the military parade for the 250th anniversary of the United States Army (which just so happens to be on Donald Trump's birthday), she absolutely got the memo. She was there as the wife of the Republican vice president, and she looked the part wearing bright red pants, the same color as the Make America Great Again hats.

Usha paired them with a white lace blouse. She matched with her daughter, who was wearing a red dress, while JD Vance went for a copycat look of his boss in a bright red tie. All in all, the Vances looked like they were going to a fancy 4th of July party with no doubt that they were Republicans with all the red.

This bright, celebratory look of Usha's is in stark contrast to Melania Trump, as the first lady was wearing a subdued cream colored pin-striped skirt suit. Melania looks like she could be going to a business meeting instead of celebrating her husband's birthday and the U.S. Army.