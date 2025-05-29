5 Times Usha Vance Wasn't Dressed For The Occasion (& Clearly Missed The Memo)

Usha Vance's style transformation from the campaign trail to second lady has been highly observed. The Yale Law School grad has seemingly pioneered a new chapter in the MAGA fashion playbook that distinctly contrasts with her Trump-women counterparts. And while we all need a break from Lara Trump's chaotically bold wardrobe, sometimes Usha's daring opposition completely backslides.

Before her husband, JD Vance, entered the political arena, Usha took the "less is more" approach to her style. She has since elevated her closet with a more refined, elegant taste in clothes. However, every so often, her simple style lacks luster. Other times, it seems like Usha completely neglected to read the dress code for events where she has accompanied her vice president husband. So, how many times has Usha Vance not been dressed properly for the occasion? Quite a few. Let's do a deep dive into her questionable fashion choices...