5 Times Usha Vance Wasn't Dressed For The Occasion (& Clearly Missed The Memo)
Usha Vance's style transformation from the campaign trail to second lady has been highly observed. The Yale Law School grad has seemingly pioneered a new chapter in the MAGA fashion playbook that distinctly contrasts with her Trump-women counterparts. And while we all need a break from Lara Trump's chaotically bold wardrobe, sometimes Usha's daring opposition completely backslides.
Before her husband, JD Vance, entered the political arena, Usha took the "less is more" approach to her style. She has since elevated her closet with a more refined, elegant taste in clothes. However, every so often, her simple style lacks luster. Other times, it seems like Usha completely neglected to read the dress code for events where she has accompanied her vice president husband. So, how many times has Usha Vance not been dressed properly for the occasion? Quite a few. Let's do a deep dive into her questionable fashion choices...
Usha Vance's pajama-esque rally uniform
Joining her suit-and-tie-clad husband at an August 2024 rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Usha Vance donned a casual, ribbed, grey tank and a pair of burnt orange trousers. The all-American "hillbilly," JD Vance, matched perfectly with the patriotic background and "Make America Great Again" signs — something he had committed to when he became Donald Trump's running mate. Usha's standout fit, however, could've been a sign of hesitation about the race. Nonetheless, she certainly wasn't repping red, white, and blue like the rest of the room.
For such a momentous event on the campaign trail, one would think the San Diego native would change out of her pajamas, but Usha looked like she was ready to go to bed before even stepping out on stage. She may have been privy to the number of people who showed up to the rally, however, because the crowd — which was mocked for its size on X — was seemingly small enough that Usha's outfit couldn't have made an impression.
Usha Vance had on the only beige in sight at the 2024 DNC
Once again, Usha Vance's outfit missed the mark in terms of color scheme. The second lady chose to wear a beige-colored bodycon dress to the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, and let's just say, it really solidified her as a millennial. She seemingly has a fixation on muted tones, which does tie nicely in with her minimalist aesthetic. But again, the crowd was likely looking to Usha and her husband for patriotism, and the stalwart, sandy hue does not portray a spirited Republican leader. Though, it's the lesser of two evils compared to Lara Trump's tacky American flag-inspired dress.
We have to commend Usha for refusing to mold to the "MAGA Land" aesthetic norm. In April 2025, after a few months of handling the second lady identity, she told The Free Press, "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive. People don't seem to care all that much what I look like." Thus, there's no chance she's going Trump blonde.
Usha Vance goes casual on Election Day
Maybe it was laundry day, but Usha Vance showed up to cast her vote in jeans and (unsurprisingly) a beige sweater. On Election Day 2024, Usha couldn't have been more casual in her attire, while JD Vance looked appropriately business professional, casting his own vote next to her. She was taking her relatable status with the American people a little too seriously, wearing mom jeans on one of the most important days for the then-VP Republican nominee. Though, she was in mom mode at the polls, so we'll give her a pass for that one.
Still, you'd think that she'd have been dressed up for such a high profile outing; then again, this could just be a case of her prioritizing being a mom over being a public figure.
The highly-coveted Usha Vance bubblegum pink inauguration coat
Deviating from her usual taupes and fawns, Usha Vance sported an eye-catching, blush pink cashmere coat — a custom piece by Oscar de la Renta. She received a significant amount of internet buzz, with as much criticism as there was praise. "Usha Vance's pink coat dress looked more like a bathrobe than a fashion statement," someone wrote on X. There's no doubt that Usha was the fashion trend-setter of the night — especially compared to Melania's weird black and white outfit — but the peony hue, albeit refreshing, seemed much too bold for the occasion.
The fashion-forwardness of the coat didn't keep Usha off the inauguration's worst-dressed list. Ironically, her bright pink attire made her the black sheep in all the images from the day, including ones with herself and JD Vance beside Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, who looked like they were dressed for a funeral — of course, they were probably in mourning after Harris' major loss to Donald Trump. One would think that Usha would get a few wardrobe directions from the Trump women, who had already been through the process in 2017, but she's seemingly been iced out of communication about what to wear.
Usha Vance looked like a Navy wannabe next to JD and foreign friends
Usha Vance's new digs might have rubbed off on her in a way no one saw coming. She and Vice President JD Vance set up camp in the traditional VP home, the U.S. Naval Observatory. Standing in front of the home for a photo op in March 2025, she could be seen channeling her estate's Navy roots in a navy blue, double-breasted blazer — with gold hardware down the middle and up the cuffs — while posing next to JD and Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin and his wife, Mary.
During a St. Patrick's Day-inspired breakfast hosted in honor of the Taoiseach and his wife, JD quipped (via the Daily Mail): "It's also a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out." Usha definitely stepped out of her comfort zone and looked very chic in her perfectly-tailored, vibrant pants, but they weren't green — they were teal, which really threw off the whole group's green accents.