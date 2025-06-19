Kate Middleton's Mom Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& They Look Like Twins)

The lives of Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family underwent a major transformation due to her relationship and marriage to William, Prince of Wales. While many of the changes were good, such as getting invites to prestigious events and the royal family's private gatherings, there were also plenty of drawbacks, including the intense media scrutiny and the seemingly endless rumors and gossip. One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the Middletons' closeness as a family.

Kate Middleton's relationship with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton has remained strong through the years, and the future queen proved it when she threw a lavish bash in honor of her mom's milestone 70th birthday in February 2025. The entire Middleton family converged on the private Caribbean island of Mustique to celebrate Carole, who turned 70 on January 31, 2025, with her three children, Kate, Pippa Middleton, and James Middleton, bringing along their respective spouses and kids. Kate, William, and their three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, spent a week at Princess Margaret's villa, which reportedly costs a whopping $50,000 per week to rent, with the rest of the Middleton clan for the birthday celebration-slash-family getaway. "There's nowhere Carole would rather be than in Mustique for her 70th with her daughter," a source told the Daily Mail (via Marie Claire). "Carole really lets her hair down and happily chats to anyone she meets on the island. She feels totally at ease but remains discreet — regardless of how many cocktails are consumed."

But there's another thing that hasn't changed much since Kate became part of the royal family: her mom's gorgeous looks. Carole, who has been dubbed the British Kris Jenner, entered her seventh decade looking like she's barely aged since she attended her daughter's royal wedding to William in 2011.