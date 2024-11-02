Inside Kate's Relationship With Her Parents Carole And Michael Middleton

Unlike William, Prince of Wales, who grew up surrounded by the glitz, glamour, and grief of the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had a relatively normal upbringing. Her parents both worked for British Airways, and they worked hard to make sure their children had access to the social status that they wouldn't otherwise have been afforded. For example, Carole Middleton ensured Catherine and her sister Pippa were the picture of perfection at boarding school.

These days, Princess Catherine credits her parents for raising her well. In 2017, she spoke on behalf of a charity called Place2Be (via The Evening Standard), stressing the importance of teaching children to be open about their mental-health struggles. Noting that her parents taught her "kindness, respect, and honesty," Catherine added, "I realise how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

Catherine went into further detail about her own childhood, confessing, "When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age."

