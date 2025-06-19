The Most Brutal Nicknames Given To The Women In Trump's Orbit

Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents, and the shadiest monikers the president has come up with are riddled with his own insecurities (they've also backfired more than once). It stands to reason, then, that critics of Trump and his inner circle have come up with some nicknames of their own. But ironically enough, even those who were once staunch supporters have saddled several of the divisive politician's cabinet members with brutal nicknames.

Thanks to Trump's complicated relationship with far-right activist Laura Loomer, the outspoken political commentator apparently decided that she was done playing nice, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, in May 2025 to rip into Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi. "Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??" Loomer asked her followers at the time. The post hinted at the ongoing tensions between her and Trump. The far-right activist hasn't made any secret of how she feels about some of the president's cabinet appointments, even publicly criticizing his choices.

While the "Pam Blondi" moniker is likely to stick — it does roll off the tongue quite easily! — netizens have come up with nicknames of their own, with one X user dubbing Bondi "Bootlicker Barbie," likely in reference to her unwavering loyalty to Trump. She first proved her worth as the divisive politician's personal attorney, and then when she supported his debunked stolen election rhetoric in 2020. In fact, Bondi's ongoing fealty to Trump has Democrats worried that she won't say no when the controversial leader asks his AG to use her authority to prosecute his political enemies.