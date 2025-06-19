The Most Brutal Nicknames Given To The Women In Trump's Orbit
Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents, and the shadiest monikers the president has come up with are riddled with his own insecurities (they've also backfired more than once). It stands to reason, then, that critics of Trump and his inner circle have come up with some nicknames of their own. But ironically enough, even those who were once staunch supporters have saddled several of the divisive politician's cabinet members with brutal nicknames.
Thanks to Trump's complicated relationship with far-right activist Laura Loomer, the outspoken political commentator apparently decided that she was done playing nice, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, in May 2025 to rip into Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi. "Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??" Loomer asked her followers at the time. The post hinted at the ongoing tensions between her and Trump. The far-right activist hasn't made any secret of how she feels about some of the president's cabinet appointments, even publicly criticizing his choices.
While the "Pam Blondi" moniker is likely to stick — it does roll off the tongue quite easily! — netizens have come up with nicknames of their own, with one X user dubbing Bondi "Bootlicker Barbie," likely in reference to her unwavering loyalty to Trump. She first proved her worth as the divisive politician's personal attorney, and then when she supported his debunked stolen election rhetoric in 2020. In fact, Bondi's ongoing fealty to Trump has Democrats worried that she won't say no when the controversial leader asks his AG to use her authority to prosecute his political enemies.
Karoline Leavitt has been given several unflattering nicknames
When you're the Trump White House press secretary, the question is when, not if, you'll be saddled with an unflattering moniker. And Karoline Leavitt didn't have to wait long; she got her first nickname during her very first press briefing. CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale dubbed her the "Spinmeister" after Leavitt tried and failed to convince reporters that she had already addressed their questions about the American public's concerns about the pause on federal grants and loans. "It's a classic spinmeister tactic saying I answered that when you haven't answered it and apparently can't answer it right away," Dale pointed out (via the Irish Star).
In April 2025, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer turned vocal critic, added a nickname of his own, calling Leavitt "Bulls**t Barbie" during an interview with Tara Palmeri (via YouTube). He casually baptized the White House staffer with the name while criticizing her for lying to the public about the so-called amazing things the president had supposedly managed to achieve during his first 100 days as commander in chief.
"Bulls**t Barbie says it with such a straight face, I find it comical," Cohen quipped. Leavitt's fans then weighed in with some nicknames of their own. Some reckon she's an excellent press secretary who puts fake news in its place. One supporter called Leavitt the "fake news' grim reaper" on X after she shut down "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan's concerns that much-needed experts will retaliate against Trump's no work from home policy by quitting their jobs.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's nickname didn't do her relationship with Don Jr. any favors
Donald Trump famously doesn't drink alcohol (instead, he consumes copious amounts of Diet Coke). The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., used to be quite the party boy but has since sworn off booze as well. The fact that Don Jr.'s former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was dubbed "Margarita Girl" by her former Fox News colleagues probably didn't help their crumbling relationship, which imploded in spectacular fashion at the end of 2024 after Don Jr. was spotted smooching Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson.
Guilfoyle's party girl reputation seemingly didn't fit the Trump mold more generally either. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," a source disclosed to the Daily Mail. Apparently, Donald wasn't exactly beaming with pride at Guilfoyle, so his son moved on. But wait — it gets better. While many suspected that the U.S. ambassador to Greece's penchant for having an alcohol-fueled good time played a part in her split from Don Jr., it might very well have been the nickname she gave herself that was the dealbreaker.
Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have a significant age gap — nine years, to be exact — and the staunch Trump loyalist made it even more awkward when she reportedly referred to herself as "Mamacita" while they were dating. For the uninitiated, "Mamacita" is a Spanish term meaning "little mother" and can sometimes be interpreted to mean "hot mom" as well. Dating someone who refers to themselves like this when you were christened "Diaper Don" in college isn't an ideal situation to find yourself in. No wonder Don Jr. made a run for it.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had to weather several gruesome nicknames
Of all of Donald Trump's White House press secretaries, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was probably the most controversial. Many people openly disapproved of her, and the widespread public criticism of Sanders led to some pretty brutal nicknames. The divisive politician was caught outright lying to the press on numerous occasions. Naturally, this led to ample criticism, and Sanders, like her boss, didn't take it well, so she simply shortened her press briefings to the point where they became nonexistent, to the dismay of the media and the public.
Sanders' tumultuous time in the White House earned her the nickname of "Possum Queen" on social media. Others took to referring to the former White House press secretary as "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders." And it didn't end there. After she was elected as the governor of Arkansas, Sanders' list of brutal nicknames only grew more. While speaking with Donald Trump, during one of his rallies in 2024, netizens took to X to comment on her undying loyalty to the divisive politician, calling her "Sarah Suckabee Sanders," adding, "[She] is such a kiss a**."
Indeed, Sanders was sucking up to Trump like her life depended on it. After he went on a very long tangent, the president's former staffer praised him instead of trying to get him back on topic. "Mr. President, we don't mind that you give long answers because you actually have something to say, because you actually got something done when you were president," Sanders gushed to loud cheers from the crowd (via X). If she was referring to the 142 golf games Trump partook in during his initial term, then yes, he got stuff done.
Kristi Noem's nickname is one she'll probably never shake
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the queen of controversy, and she's been christened with a nickname to match. Noem is a key figure in Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration and even visited the high-security prison in El Salvador where his administration deported Venezuelans whom they deemed gang members. Noem used the prison as a photo-op, filming a statement as several men behind bars looked on behind her. She has since earned the moniker of "ICE Barbie" in reference to her close involvement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and several media outlets have taken to almost exclusively referring to Noem by that name.
While filming her statement with a cell full of prisoners behind her, Noem issued a warning to illegal immigrants."This is one of the consequences you could face," she said (via CNN). "First of all, do not come to our country illegally. You will be removed and you will be prosecuted. But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people." Many found the photo-op in bad taste, including staunch Trump supporter and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.
The outspoken podcast host called her out after the prison statement made the rounds, referring to "ridiculous photo-ops," on "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not," Kelly advised Noem. The former news anchor did, however, add that, all criticism aside, Kelly felt the White House staffer was doing a really good job but Noem also had to realize she was making the organization look like a joke with her antics.
Melania and Ivanka Trump haven't been spared harsh nicknames either
We would be remiss not to mention the nicknames that First Lady Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump have been saddled with over the years. The irony here is that the public didn't have to lift a finger — the two women reportedly endowed each other with derogatory nicknames all by themselves. Melania reportedly called Ivanka the "Princess," according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, "Melania and Me," and additionally described the eldest Trump daughter and her husband as "snakes" during their tenure as senior advisors during Donald Trump's first term.
Ivanka had a nickname of her own for Melania, too: "The Portrait." This little tidbit was revealed in celebrated author Mary Jordan's "The Art of Her Deal." Ivanka's inspiration reportedly came from Melania's lack of communication. Apparently, the former model isn't exactly much of a talker. Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, vehemently denied that Ivanka had ever called Melania by this name. "This book belongs in the fiction genre," Grisham clarified, per People.
Fast forward to 2021, and she turned against the Trumps as well, writing her own book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," in which she divulged that Melania and Ivanka can't stand each other. She also confirmed that Melania did indeed call Ivanka the "Princess" and often referred to her stepdaughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, as "the interns" during their White House tenure to boot. Grisham also dished that the Secret Service had their own nickname for the first lady: "Rapunzel," because they so rarely saw her. "She remained in her tower, never descending," Grisham penned, adding, "Mrs. Trump was working from home long before the country was."