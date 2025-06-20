Rachael Ray Is Completely Unrecognizable In Spicy Throwback Snaps

When you think of a hot chef, the name that probably comes to mind first is either Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsay, or, if you're under 25, one of those shirtless TikTok chefs who like to slap uncooked chicken and bags of flour. While she has her own brand of sexiness, Rachael Ray might not be the first person you think of. Ray has built a massive following thanks to her bubbly and approachable personality, easy-to-follow recipes, and entertaining shows. Her style has been mostly as down-to-earth as her TV image, with the cook often going for comfortable blouses, sweaters, jeans, and dresses, especially in recent years. Of course, Ray has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years and dabbled in some low-cut looks during her younger days, but her overall style has been modest.

So, it might come as a shock to some fans that Ray once starred in a spicy photoshoot for FHM. In 2003, the men's magazine published photos of the television personality making suggestive poses and showing off her toned figure in various skimpy outfits. Since their release, the snaps have been brought back into the spotlight every now and then, including in 2016 when someone shared screenshots on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I can't stop thinking about the fact that [Rachael Ray] did a sexy photoshoot for FHM in 2003," the user wrote alongside the collage, which included a snap of Ray wearing a tummy-baring top and matching micro miniskirt. In a second snap, Ray wore nothing but a bra while licking chocolate off a spatula, while another image showed her posing in a skimpy white two-piece. The provocative photoshoot is miles away from Ray's usual image, but she apparently has zero regrets about the risqué images.