Rachael Ray Is Completely Unrecognizable In Spicy Throwback Snaps
When you think of a hot chef, the name that probably comes to mind first is either Nigella Lawson, Gordon Ramsay, or, if you're under 25, one of those shirtless TikTok chefs who like to slap uncooked chicken and bags of flour. While she has her own brand of sexiness, Rachael Ray might not be the first person you think of. Ray has built a massive following thanks to her bubbly and approachable personality, easy-to-follow recipes, and entertaining shows. Her style has been mostly as down-to-earth as her TV image, with the cook often going for comfortable blouses, sweaters, jeans, and dresses, especially in recent years. Of course, Ray has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years and dabbled in some low-cut looks during her younger days, but her overall style has been modest.
So, it might come as a shock to some fans that Ray once starred in a spicy photoshoot for FHM. In 2003, the men's magazine published photos of the television personality making suggestive poses and showing off her toned figure in various skimpy outfits. Since their release, the snaps have been brought back into the spotlight every now and then, including in 2016 when someone shared screenshots on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I can't stop thinking about the fact that [Rachael Ray] did a sexy photoshoot for FHM in 2003," the user wrote alongside the collage, which included a snap of Ray wearing a tummy-baring top and matching micro miniskirt. In a second snap, Ray wore nothing but a bra while licking chocolate off a spatula, while another image showed her posing in a skimpy white two-piece. The provocative photoshoot is miles away from Ray's usual image, but she apparently has zero regrets about the risqué images.
I can't stop thinking about the fact that rachael ray did a sexy photoshoot for FHM in 2003 #evoo pic.twitter.com/jBg5KrFX5L
— officialseanpenn (@officalseanpenn) May 3, 2016
Ray confessed her mom was livid over her FHM spread
Rachael Ray might have been 35 when she did her spicy photoshoot for FHM, but that didn't mean her parents approved of their baby girl posing in revealing outfits. Speaking to "Nightline" co-anchor Cynthia McFadden in 2009, six years after the FHM issue came out, the Food Network star admitted that her mom "remains furious" over her photoshoot, which her mother thought was for a food and lifestyle magazine rather than a men's magazine (via HuffPost).
However, Ray stood by her decision to pose for FHM and insisted she wouldn't choose differently if given another chance. "I thought if I'm gutsy enough to do this, this is a good thing for everybody. This is the everywoman, here she is. And I thought, what the heck?" She asked her husband about it first, and he was supportive, so she went for it. "It was the most scared I've ever been and I wouldn't change a thing. I'd do it again tomorrow," she added.
Following her now-iconic shoot, Ray enjoyed a long run as a TV cook and talk show host but later suffered a heartbreaking downfall from fame. Since she bid goodbye to "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2023 after 17 seasons, there were multiple occasions when she sparked worry among fans, including when she hinted at potential new health issues on the inaugural episode of her podcast "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" in 2024. Fans also noted that Ray looked unrecognizable in a tragic video she shared on Instagram in May 2025. However, photos from her appearance at a gala held in honor of rescue animals a month later showed her looking a bit happier and healthier, reminding fans of the old Ray.