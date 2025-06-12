Rachael Ray Moments That Had Fans Worried

The story behind Rachael Ray's downfall from fame is heartbreaking. In March 2023, the beloved Food Network star bid a sad farewell to her eponymous TV show after 17 years on the air. Although its ratings had plummeted in the years leading up to the announcement, Ray insisted that she was leaving the cooking show behind to widen her horizons and enter broadcast media. Around the same time, the celebrity chef launched her own production company, Free Food Studios. Although she started producing videos under the venture shortly afterward, it wasn't nearly as successful.

In January 2024, Variety reported that the A+E Network had acquired a 50% stake in Ray's production company. In May 2025, A+E announced that fans would get to see the beloved TV personality back on the small screen on FYI for a brand-new season of "Meals In Minutes." During an episode of Ray's "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast, actor Billy Crudup opened up about how he had struggled to balance financial stability with his need for artistic gratification throughout his own celebrated career, and prompted the host to share her experiences with a similar situation.

"You have to learn to understand when things are sad and what everything means ultimately to your choices," Ray stated. "Not everything that feels bad is bad. Sometimes things that happen to you that from the outside look sad, they also help you propel forward and understand other people." While she was apparently reflecting on her career, the bestselling author was also likely thinking about all the personal struggles she endured over the years, which greatly worried her fans — especially when they spilled over onscreen.