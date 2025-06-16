Karoline Leavitt & Her Husband Drop Subtle Sign The Age-Gap Backlash Is Getting To Them

From folks giving shoutouts to a parent to others honoring their partner in childrearing, plenty of celebs' Father's Day posts rolled in on social media this weekend. For Karoline Leavitt, though, her post raised a few eyebrows. It seems that while she felt the need to publicly acknowledge her hubby's first Father's Day since the birth of their son back in July, she didn't want to attract the typical backlash. Leavitt apparently didn't want to accidentally put her major age gap with her husband on blast yet again, so it's safe to say that the harsh words about her husband's age are definitely getting to her.

On June 15, 2025, Leavitt shared two photos of her decades-older husband Nicholas Riccio with their son Niko on her Instagram Stories. Across the first photo, she wrote "best dada in the" with an earth emoji followed by a blue heart. "The rock of our little family. showing Niko the way," the Trump staffer captioned the second pic. Typically, this would seem like a thoughtful and normal tribute to your partner for Father's Day.

@karolineleavitt/Instagram

But, in Leavitt's case, it raised a few red flags, since she was careful to share the tribute only on her stories, rather than the main grid itself. The White House press secretary is heavily active on Instagram, and she even shared a post for Mother's Day just last month. So, it seems that Leavitt wanted her Father's Day post to get a bit less attention than some of her others, and we think we can probably guess why.