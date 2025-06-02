Karoline Leavitt's True Age Ignites Brutal Internet War That Has People Ripping Her To Shreds
Taking over the role of White House press secretary at 27 years old made Karoline Leavitt the youngest person to get the gig in U.S. history. Yet, it seems plenty of people didn't know quite how young Leavitt actually is. So, as folks discover she's really a decade younger than they thought she was, Leavitt's getting some comments online that she definitely is not going to like.
It's really no surprise that plenty of people thought Leavitt was at least 10 years older. She often dresses way older than she is and her age gap with her much-older hubby is even bigger than Donald and Melania Trump's. However, one viral tweet set the record straight for many X users who didn't realize she was still a 20-something. "I JUST FOUND OUT THIS LADY IS ALLEGEDLY 27 HUMAN YEARS OLD???????????" one X user wrote, raking in approximately 280,000 likes in 24 hours. And for Leavitt's sake, here's hoping she resisted the urge to check the comment section, because things got rough.
Karoline Leavitt's true age has people flabbergasted
"I thought she was in her late 30s, early 40s and apparently she's 27... I guess having so much hate really ages you fast," one X user commented on the viral tweet with a laughing emoji. "Yup. She looks like she is 47 but has the intellect of a 13 year old based on the idiotic comments she makes during her press conferences," chimed another. "she is definitely lying about her age in what world is this 27????" wrote an X user alongside three photos of Leavitt. And unsurprisingly, people didn't hesitate to bring up her much-older husband. One commenter simply said, "Wait till you find out how old her husband and baby daddy is." Another wrote, "I try not to speak on women's business but no wayyyy," alongside crying emojis, while adding, "her old man of a husband must be rubbing off on her."
While her clothes, her job, and her decades-older hubby are certainly making her appear a bit older, the confusion about her age may also be one reason why Leavitt can't escape plastic surgery rumors. She is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, and her serious White House makeover has had people convinced she got a nose job. So, if Leavitt is, in fact, a nip and tuck fan, this comment section may be a wake up call for her with one clear message: what you're doing has definitely been aging you.