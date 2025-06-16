Trump & Melania's Huge 'Emotional Disconnect' Was On Display At His Birthday Parade, Expert Says

Although Melania Trump has been at doing her own thing and spending the majority of her time away from Washington, D.C. during Donald Trump's second term, she has been present at major White House events like the Easter Egg Roll and Donald's controversial military parade. However, just because she was at her husband's side as he celebrated his birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, it didn't mean that she didn't want to be somewhere else.

Speaking to The List, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore studied the couple's parade interactions. At first, Moore spotted positive signs when Melania smiled and nodded, actively listening to Donald. "However, as soon as Donald stops speaking, Melania pulls her body inward and her face puckers, indicating that she wasn't truly pleased," Moore observed. "Melania's eyes look downward while her mouth pinches which is a key body language indicator of dissatisfaction or disgust."

Trump looking absolutely inconsolable at his fascist-themed 79th birthday party which no one turned up to other than those who had to because he's their boss. pic.twitter.com/3BqYLrn8f0 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 14, 2025

Moore's not the only person to notice troubling signs in the Trump's relationship. On X, some people thought Melania looked like she was in her own bubble as she stoically watched the event. "Melania demurely counting down the minutes left until she can get out of there," joked one poster. Days before the parade, other individuals thought Melania looked uncomfortable when she and Donald attended "Les Mis." Melania's snubbed Donald's PDA attempts more than once, even in the glare of the spotlight, and even though she was purportedly holding Donald's hand at the musical, it was more like an unorthodox thumb grab at times.