Trump & Melania's Huge 'Emotional Disconnect' Was On Display At His Birthday Parade, Expert Says
Although Melania Trump has been at doing her own thing and spending the majority of her time away from Washington, D.C. during Donald Trump's second term, she has been present at major White House events like the Easter Egg Roll and Donald's controversial military parade. However, just because she was at her husband's side as he celebrated his birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, it didn't mean that she didn't want to be somewhere else.
Speaking to The List, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore studied the couple's parade interactions. At first, Moore spotted positive signs when Melania smiled and nodded, actively listening to Donald. "However, as soon as Donald stops speaking, Melania pulls her body inward and her face puckers, indicating that she wasn't truly pleased," Moore observed. "Melania's eyes look downward while her mouth pinches which is a key body language indicator of dissatisfaction or disgust."
Trump looking absolutely inconsolable at his fascist-themed 79th birthday party which no one turned up to other than those who had to because he's their boss. pic.twitter.com/3BqYLrn8f0
— Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 14, 2025
Moore's not the only person to notice troubling signs in the Trump's relationship. On X, some people thought Melania looked like she was in her own bubble as she stoically watched the event. "Melania demurely counting down the minutes left until she can get out of there," joked one poster. Days before the parade, other individuals thought Melania looked uncomfortable when she and Donald attended "Les Mis." Melania's snubbed Donald's PDA attempts more than once, even in the glare of the spotlight, and even though she was purportedly holding Donald's hand at the musical, it was more like an unorthodox thumb grab at times.
Donald and Melania seem apart even when close to each other
Donald and Melania Trump's marriage been scrutinized for years, with people speculating about why they stay together. More recently, journalist Michael Wolff supercharged debates about the couple's relationship when he made a bombshell claim that Donald and Melania "separated."
Divorce/separation rumors aside, Donald and Melania's body language is signaling distance regardless of their proximity. "This couple appears to be physically next to each other but living in their own emotional worlds at the moment," Nicole Moore explained to The List. Beyond Melania's telling facial expressions, Donald's behavior didn't escape Moore's eagle eye, and the celebrity love coach thought the president was more intent on his personal agenda than connecting with his wife. "He also appears oblivious to any signs that Melania may be unhappy with him," Moore concluded. "He often doesn't really lean in to notice her facial expressions when he's speaking to her."
Fortunately, Moore does have a suggestion that could help Donald reconnect with his wife: mirroring. By using similar gestures, mirroring is a clear way to demonstrate for someone to demonstrate that they're tuned in to another person and boost closeness between couples. Even though Donald's observing Melania's cues in this instance, she's not alone — at times, the president didn't seem to take in any details around him. In one parade clip on X, Trump looked like he was ready to take a nap, as he squeezed his eyes shut and tilted his head down.