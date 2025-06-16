We Bet Don Jr. & Bettina's Rare Display Of Affection Has Kimberly Guilfoyle Fuming

Taylor Swift didn't write "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about Donald Trump Jr., but we wouldn't be surprised if Kimberly Guilfoyle has been blasting that song since she and the first son broke up back in December. Because honestly, it seems like Don Jr. is doing amazingly well with his much younger girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, while Guilfoyle is begrudgingly picking up the pieces after her shattered relationship.

Don Jr. and Anderson aren't known for flaunting their PDA online, but they do occasionally remind the world that they're a couple. Recently, the socialite shared a three-photo collage to her Instagram Story that featured photos of her either walking with or sitting next to Don Jr. While not the most romantic photos — no kissing or holding each other — they still show a couple who are clearly smitten. Plus, two of the pics were in black and white, and, for whatever reason, that makes something look ten times more swoon-worthy.

Moreover, Don Jr. actually reposted Anderson's collage to his own Instagram Story. While this might seem like an "Okay, and?" moment, Anderson isn't featured on Don Jr.'s socials a ton, so it's noteworthy whenever she is. Guilfoyle is probably somewhere punching the air right now — feeling doubly upset over her ex since Don Jr. did include Anderson in a carousel celebrating President Donald Trump's birthday on June 14, 2025. Guilfoyle, unsurprisingly, was nowhere in sight on the father of five's Instagram.