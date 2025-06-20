Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Has Had Quite The Transformation Since Their Divorce
Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire was never the same after their split. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. A case can be made that Grégoire has benefited from the divorce by slipping into a more easygoing lifestyle, and it shows. Grégoire has hinted before that her husband's lack of work-life balance might've played a part in their marriage's demise. After divorcing Trudeau and absolving herself of her duties as a prime minister's spouse, the best-selling author seems much more relaxed. She's been able to fully delve into the causes that matter to her such as mental health and self-care, her approach to which has possibly been influenced in part by the end of her relationship with Trudeau. Grégoire seems devoted to helping others discover the inner peace she's found in her older years, thanks to her experiences.
They're passions that Grégoire probably couldn't fully indulge in when she was thick in her relationship with Trudeau. Apart from raising their children at the time, Grégoire was also seen on quite a few occasions attending meetings with key political figures alongside her husband. There was a point in time when the former television host expressed her frustration with all the engagements she was asked to do, asserting that she needed more staff on hand to help her balance her obligations as the PM's wife and as a mother. But these are just one of the things Grégoire no longer has to worry about as a single woman, and she's never looked freer and peaceful as she lives her most authentic life.
What Grégoire learned about herself after her divorce from Trudeau
Sophie Grégoire's stunning transformation couldn't have come about without a bit of self-reflection. Perhaps one of the most important lessons she's learned after the break-up, however, was how to temper her expectations when it comes to relationships. Grégoire admitted she had a habit of getting overly attached in romantic relationships, which she's learned how to manage over the years. "I've trained my brain to deal with uncertainty," she said in an interview with The Telegraph. "I learned to cut ties and not cling too much to life, to others, to relationships."
Her new philosophy may have worked after she re-entered the dating scene. Grégoire wasted no time moving on from her and Justin Trudeau's divorce. Not long after their separation was announced, it was reported Grégoire was dating a surgeon. However, she might've moved on from her new beau, too, since updates about their romance slowed considerably — and she hinted she could be single again while taking a sly jab at her former marriage to Trudeau.
Either way, Grégoire's silence on her mysterious suitor could indicate she's taking her own advice to "not cling too much." Furthermore, Grégoire learned divorce wasn't the disaster she was conditioned to think it was. "We dramatize the ending of relationships instead of accepting that we can free the people we love if it becomes necessary," she told Chatelaine. "We can restructure relationships without losing the other, without being abandoned." This might've also helped Grégoire's peaceful transition into the single life. Unlike famous couples that end in bitter divorces, Grégoire asserted she had a very amicable and healthy split from Trudeau. Not holding a grudge seems to have done wonders for her personal growth.