Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Has Had Quite The Transformation Since Their Divorce

Sophie Grégoire's stunning transformation couldn't have come about without a bit of self-reflection. Perhaps one of the most important lessons she's learned after the break-up, however, was how to temper her expectations when it comes to relationships. Grégoire admitted she had a habit of getting overly attached in romantic relationships, which she's learned how to manage over the years. "I've trained my brain to deal with uncertainty," she said in an interview with The Telegraph. "I learned to cut ties and not cling too much to life, to others, to relationships."

Her new philosophy may have worked after she re-entered the dating scene. Grégoire wasted no time moving on from her and Justin Trudeau's divorce. Not long after their separation was announced, it was reported Grégoire was dating a surgeon. However, she might've moved on from her new beau, too, since updates about their romance slowed considerably — and she hinted she could be single again while taking a sly jab at her former marriage to Trudeau.

Either way, Grégoire's silence on her mysterious suitor could indicate she's taking her own advice to "not cling too much." Furthermore, Grégoire learned divorce wasn't the disaster she was conditioned to think it was. "We dramatize the ending of relationships instead of accepting that we can free the people we love if it becomes necessary," she told Chatelaine. "We can restructure relationships without losing the other, without being abandoned." This might've also helped Grégoire's peaceful transition into the single life. Unlike famous couples that end in bitter divorces, Grégoire asserted she had a very amicable and healthy split from Trudeau. Not holding a grudge seems to have done wonders for her personal growth.