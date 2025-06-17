The following article mentions mental health and addiction issues.

If there is one thing fans of the HBO series "The Last of Us" can agree on, it's that the adaptation of the Naughty Dog video games is a pretty heavy show. Whether you tune in to see how Ellie and Joel's paternal bond develops or you are in it for the gritty zombie action, there's no denying that these characters undergo unimaginably grueling circumstances.

As the series progresses, you may have found yourself wondering why the cast of "The Last of Us" looked so familiar. Many of the actors have been in the spotlight for some time, while others are still rising stars. But if there's one thing that many of them have in common (besides fighting Clickers infected with Cordyceps on the show, of course), it is that they've dealt with devastating, traumatic, and difficult circumstances in their own lives. From challenging career hiccups to heartbreaking loss, mental health issues, and harsh online criticism, here are the tragic details about the cast of "The Last of Us."