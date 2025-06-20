Why We're Worried About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax
It feels like only yesterday Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Jolie-Pitt from an orphanage in Vietnam, and now the son of Jolie and Brad Pitt is all grown up. Pax has had a stunning transformation from a cute little boy to a handsome twentysomething. However, Jolie-Pitt's youthfulness may be what keeps getting him into trouble.
He's been in two e-bike accidents in less than a year — one in July 2024 (via TMZ) and another in January 2025 (via TMZ). The first incident was much more serious since Jolie-Pitt wasn't wearing a helmet, and he had to be hospitalized and placed in the ICU. Thankfully, he somewhat learned his lesson and was wearing protective headgear during the second crash. Both accidents involved Jolie-Pitt colliding into a car.
TMZ reported that during the second collision, Jolie-Pitt was driving erratically, purposely taking his hands off the handlebars, so it's not a huge shock that he crashed again. However, Jolie doesn't want there to be a third time, so she is reportedly making her son sign a contract that he will always wear his helmet when he rides his bike. "She does at least want him to take some defensive driving lessons before he gets back out there," a source told InTouch. "He's agreed to that as part of the consequences of the crash."
His relationship with his father is another cause for alarm
But Pax Jolie-Pitt's dangerous driving isn't the only reason we're concerned about his well-being. In May 2025, shortly after the second e-bike accident, Jolie-Pitt went out on a Saturday night to party with his friends. Unfortunately, the Daily Mail reported that he seemed to have trouble standing up and walking normally. The outlet also noted that Jolie-Pitt went into a strip club.
To make matters worse, the Gen Zer is estranged from his father, Brad Pitt, one of the many tragic details of Jolie-Pitt's life. Like his siblings, Jolie-Pitt was caught in the midst of a bitter custody battle when Angelina Jolie and Pitt divorced. The "Fight Club" star's relationship with Pax quickly went south after he allegedly became aggressive towards his family on an airplane (via Inside Edition).
When Jolie-Pitt was in the hospital the first time he crashed his e-bike, a source at the Daily Mail said, "Don't expect Pax's accident to bring the family dynamic back in any way as Pax is 100% on Angie's side and doesn't want any well wishes or remorse from Brad." Pitt reportedly wanted to be there for his injured son, but Jolie-Pitt wouldn't allow it. Moreover, Jolie-Pitt allegedly posted an unhappy Father's Day message to his dad on his private Instagram, calling him a "world class a**hole," according to the Daily Mail. Jolie-Pitt seems to be very angry with Pitt, so a reconciliation is not looking likely.