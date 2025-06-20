Why We're Worried About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax

It feels like only yesterday Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax Jolie-Pitt from an orphanage in Vietnam, and now the son of Jolie and Brad Pitt is all grown up. Pax has had a stunning transformation from a cute little boy to a handsome twentysomething. However, Jolie-Pitt's youthfulness may be what keeps getting him into trouble.

He's been in two e-bike accidents in less than a year — one in July 2024 (via TMZ) and another in January 2025 (via TMZ). The first incident was much more serious since Jolie-Pitt wasn't wearing a helmet, and he had to be hospitalized and placed in the ICU. Thankfully, he somewhat learned his lesson and was wearing protective headgear during the second crash. Both accidents involved Jolie-Pitt colliding into a car.

TMZ reported that during the second collision, Jolie-Pitt was driving erratically, purposely taking his hands off the handlebars, so it's not a huge shock that he crashed again. However, Jolie doesn't want there to be a third time, so she is reportedly making her son sign a contract that he will always wear his helmet when he rides his bike. "She does at least want him to take some defensive driving lessons before he gets back out there," a source told InTouch. "He's agreed to that as part of the consequences of the crash."