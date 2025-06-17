Ivanka Trump's Husband Reveals Glaring Red Flag In Their Marriage With Peek At Daily Life

No couple is perfect, so we cannot entirely fault Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for grappling with their possible marital issues. The latter could not have made it more obvious, however, that their problems could extend beyond occasional meaningless spats, and they may be to the point now where they can't even handle waking up and spending their mornings together. He didn't reference their other possible moments spent together throughout the day, such as date nights or collective family moments, either.

Prior to Kushner's New York Post interview, several rumors and perspectives about both their public and private interactions swirled around media publications and social media outlets that suggested the couple aren't doing well. One X user expressed that they were incompatible from the start. "I don't understand how she could've married this alien in the first place," the commenter wrote. "He's [detestable] and corrupt just like his own father." While we won't ever know for certain where their relationship stands unless we hear it straight from either horse's mouth, subtle indicators like Kushner's morning habits hint that their romance might not be as strong as it once was.