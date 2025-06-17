Ivanka Trump's Husband Reveals Glaring Red Flag In Their Marriage With Peek At Daily Life
Since they made their permanent exit from politics, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have kept busy. Ivanka has spent plenty of time modeling her lavish outfits on Instagram and dodging her father's attempts to lure her back to Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Kushner has been developing his investment firm and raking in boatloads of cash. While it seems like they're enjoying themselves and their newfound freedom, one look into Kushner's post-White House life has us even more worried about his and Ivanka's relationship.
One would imagine both Ivanka and Kushner have far more free time now that they're separated from President Trump's political affairs. The latter confirmed this idea when he offered a glimpse into his daily routine, and unknowingly showed another sign his marriage is destined for divorce. "I go into the office later and schedule fewer meetings," Kushner told the New York Post's Well Spent in a June 16, 2025 Instagram post. "After I make my kids breakfast and send them to school, I take more time in the morning to read, think, walk, exercise, listen to podcasts and return phone calls, [which] gives me the ability to go into the office more centered and intentional." Kushner's routine strikingly left out any interactions with Ivanka — which very well could have been an innocent oversight. However, the long trail of red flags behind him and his wife already foreshadowed that they may be drifting apart.
They might have been doomed from the start
No couple is perfect, so we cannot entirely fault Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for grappling with their possible marital issues. The latter could not have made it more obvious, however, that their problems could extend beyond occasional meaningless spats, and they may be to the point now where they can't even handle waking up and spending their mornings together. He didn't reference their other possible moments spent together throughout the day, such as date nights or collective family moments, either.
Prior to Kushner's New York Post interview, several rumors and perspectives about both their public and private interactions swirled around media publications and social media outlets that suggested the couple aren't doing well. One X user expressed that they were incompatible from the start. "I don't understand how she could've married this alien in the first place," the commenter wrote. "He's [detestable] and corrupt just like his own father." While we won't ever know for certain where their relationship stands unless we hear it straight from either horse's mouth, subtle indicators like Kushner's morning habits hint that their romance might not be as strong as it once was.