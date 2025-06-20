The Nastiest Rumor About Rachael Ray's Love Life Before Getting Married

One of the many rumors about Rachael Ray that we can't ignore stems from when she was just starting out. In a 2024 Reddit post, a commentator claimed that the celebrity chef had an affair with a married newscaster about three decades prior and, devastatingly, his wife had subsequently died by suicide. Of course, online scuttlebutt should always be taken with a grain of salt. However, Ray was also rumored to be romantically involved with a man named Dan DiNicola, who worked with her in the early days of her career. Although the nature of their relationship remains unclear, a May 2007 New York Post article did label DiNicola as a newscaster she once dated.

Furthermore, also according to the New York Post, DiNicola was once married to a jazz singer named Susannah McCorkle, who died by suicide in 2001. However, her suicide note detailed how McCorkle's inability to land significant gigs was what ultimately drove her to tragically end her life. Still, the jazz singer's publicist elaborated that her decision had likely stemmed from an array of problems, listing, "It was the cancer, her divorce, the decline in cabaret bookings, the record company thing — everything all together."

Even DiNicola, whom she had reportedly already divorced at the time, commented on the loss, quipping, "It's too bad she didn't get this kind of publicity when she was alive." But it seems like DiNicola and Ray had also already broken up around the time of his ex-wife's suicide because she started dating her husband, John Cusimano, around 2001. Notably, even Ray's relationship with her husband can be questionable at times.

