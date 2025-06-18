Megyn Kelly Slips Into Little Black Dress That Puts Her Killer Legs On Full Display
Megyn Kelly is living the good life, and using her family's jet-setting adventure to Greece to show off her stunning legs. The conservative pundit and former Fox News star — who certainly enjoys a lavish life — is traveling with her husband, Douglas Brunt, to the idyllic Mediterranean destination, and he simply couldn't help but share a sultry snap of his wife.
Brunt, a podcaster, historian and author, took to Instagram on June 17 to post the adoring photo of Kelly, with whom he tied the knot in 2008. In the picture, she is rocking a little black dress while standing on a dock next to the crystal clear ocean, as the sunset paints the sky with a gorgeous pastel palette of warm tones. Kelly has her blonde hair pulled back, revealing her gold earrings and a playful smirk. Meanwhile, the thigh-high slit of her black dress allows Kelly to flaunt her flawless legs.
"We've been loving our family trip around the Greek islands – great mix of fun on the water, beautiful scenery and history," Brunt captioned the memorable snapshot. "Now heading out to dinner with this stunning lady." Kelly has proven time and again that she still looks drop-dead gorgeous when she goes out without makeup, and the low-key, subtle styling she employed for her vacation dinner with her hubby is just another example.
Megyn Kelly recently got candid about the challenges of going on vacation with kids
Kelly and Brunt first met in 2006, and Kelly admitted in the past that she was worried he was too good to be true. However, their romance blossomed and he popped the question just over a year later. Now, the pair share three children, including sons Yates, born in 2009, and Thatcher, born 2013, and a daughter named Yardley, born in 2011. Now that their children are in (or nearing) their teens — and have undergone some astonishing height transformations in recent years — Kelly says that going on family outings has become a more enjoyable experience for all involved.
"You know how they say if you're going on vacation with your kids, it's not a vacation, it's a trip? Well, I'm happy to report that my kids are now officially at the stage where that is no longer true," the longtime TV news woman said during an episode her SiriusXM talk show "The Megyn Kelly Show" in March 2025, adding that her children are all "very worthy vacation buddies" now that they've gained some wisdom and maturity.