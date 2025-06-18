Megyn Kelly Slips Into Little Black Dress That Puts Her Killer Legs On Full Display

Megyn Kelly is living the good life, and using her family's jet-setting adventure to Greece to show off her stunning legs. The conservative pundit and former Fox News star — who certainly enjoys a lavish life — is traveling with her husband, Douglas Brunt, to the idyllic Mediterranean destination, and he simply couldn't help but share a sultry snap of his wife.

Brunt, a podcaster, historian and author, took to Instagram on June 17 to post the adoring photo of Kelly, with whom he tied the knot in 2008. In the picture, she is rocking a little black dress while standing on a dock next to the crystal clear ocean, as the sunset paints the sky with a gorgeous pastel palette of warm tones. Kelly has her blonde hair pulled back, revealing her gold earrings and a playful smirk. Meanwhile, the thigh-high slit of her black dress allows Kelly to flaunt her flawless legs.

"We've been loving our family trip around the Greek islands – great mix of fun on the water, beautiful scenery and history," Brunt captioned the memorable snapshot. "Now heading out to dinner with this stunning lady." Kelly has proven time and again that she still looks drop-dead gorgeous when she goes out without makeup, and the low-key, subtle styling she employed for her vacation dinner with her hubby is just another example.