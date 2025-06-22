Karoline Leavitt's Overdone Makeup Was A Wannabe Barbie Disaster

As much as she warrants attention for being the youngest person in U.S. history to take on her job, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also become a familiar face for several undesirable reasons. Leavitt is aging like fine wine, but her much-older husband certainly isn't, and the public hasn't shied away from picking apart her age gap relationship. Her inability to do her own makeup had us side-eyeing at her for yet another unfortunate, totally avoidable circumstance she insists on repeating.

There's no question that Leavitt loves President Donald Trump, and she's clearly willing to spruce up her appearance to represent him on the daily. One of the press secretary's fan accounts tested her followers' allegiance to her president on social media and, in the process, gave away that she still cannot handle assembling her looks. "GIVE ME A THUMPS-UP IF MAGA CAN COUNT ON YOU," the user wrote in a May 15, 2025 X post. One thing we apparently can't count on Leavitt to do is her own makeup. Her luminous skin signaled she went way overboard with her foundation, to the point that it looked more plastic than natural. Her cosmetics, alongside her platinum blonde hair and a sleeveless hot pink blouse, gave the same halfhearted Barbiecore vibes she won't stop flaunting.