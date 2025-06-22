Karoline Leavitt's Overdone Makeup Was A Wannabe Barbie Disaster
As much as she warrants attention for being the youngest person in U.S. history to take on her job, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also become a familiar face for several undesirable reasons. Leavitt is aging like fine wine, but her much-older husband certainly isn't, and the public hasn't shied away from picking apart her age gap relationship. Her inability to do her own makeup had us side-eyeing at her for yet another unfortunate, totally avoidable circumstance she insists on repeating.
There's no question that Leavitt loves President Donald Trump, and she's clearly willing to spruce up her appearance to represent him on the daily. One of the press secretary's fan accounts tested her followers' allegiance to her president on social media and, in the process, gave away that she still cannot handle assembling her looks. "GIVE ME A THUMPS-UP IF MAGA CAN COUNT ON YOU," the user wrote in a May 15, 2025 X post. One thing we apparently can't count on Leavitt to do is her own makeup. Her luminous skin signaled she went way overboard with her foundation, to the point that it looked more plastic than natural. Her cosmetics, alongside her platinum blonde hair and a sleeveless hot pink blouse, gave the same halfhearted Barbiecore vibes she won't stop flaunting.
She loves her Barbiecore looks
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt loves to doll herself up with her makeup and clothes, sometimes to the point where she looks more like a toy than she does a human being. However, life in plastic isn't as fantastic as she makes it out to be, at least, from the public's perspective. Her pinked out diva looks scream White House Barbie, but not in a good way, whenever she opts for that particular vibe. Leavitt's White House Barbie mode struck again in a tasteless, oversized blazer she wore in June 2025.
Leavitt's Barbie obsession has reared its ugly head throughout her social media several times, and she's demonstrated she's willing to test out this style on nearly any occasion. Her pastel pink, button-up blouse attracted perhaps too much attention as she stood alongside Patty Morin, who was invited to The White House to discuss her daughter's murder, per an April 17, 2025 Instagram post. Leavitt even burst out of the gates with her Barbie fixation the same year for her first White House press briefing, as seen in another post she made on January 28. If Leavitt wishes to find a more appropriate time and place to unleash her inner Barbie, perhaps she'd be better off locking herself in her dream house and never coming out.