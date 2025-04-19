From Inappropriate To Cringe: Kristi Noem's Worst-Dressed Moments We Can't Ignore

During her political career, Kristi Noem's held multiple roles, including Governor of South Dakota and Secretary of Homeland Security. As she's embraced MAGA makeup, her appearance has changed drastically, making Noem look unrecognizable in old photos. The Secretary of Homeland Security's gotten roasted for her lengthy hair extensions, and her long, flowing locks frequently look out of place when she's out on location with law enforcement. Beyond hair and makeup, Noem's fashion has also garnered its share of shade, particularly when people interpret her outfits as cosplay.

For instance, in June 2024, when Noem gave a press conference on flooding concerns in her home state, she distracted from her serious message by wearing gear with the South Dakota Emergency Management logo. Noem looked more like a fast-food employee than the state's governor as she delivered vital public safety information.

After more cosplay accusations in 2025 (and the birth of the "ICE Barbie" moniker), Noem spoke up about her looks. "Obviously I'm guided by the folks that I work with every day to be appropriate for the situation that I'm in ... " Noem informed Fox News (via The Daily Beast). She later added, "I will tell you that I oversee 26 different components of the Department of Homeland Security, and they are so proud of the fact that I'm willing to wear an ICE hat ... that I'm willing to go into there and wear something and be proud of them and the work that they do." Despite these apparent endorsements, not everyone would classify Noem's sartorial decisions as "appropriate." In addition to being accused of costume-y garb, some of the secretary's ensembles have been mismatched, and occasionally, downright cringey.