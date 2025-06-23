Usha Vance's Bold Fashion Statements May Say More About Her Marriage Than You Think

After just a few months as second lady, Usha Vance has already proven her personal style differs from typical Trump women. Prominent figures like Pam Bondi, Karoline Leavitt, and Lara Trump sport "Mar-a-Lago face" – mannequin features, dyed hair, and designer everything — but the attorney and wife of Vice President JD Vance is all about off-the-rack, silver strands, and forgoing fillers. Even without those enhancements, Usha Vance has managed to hone her look during her short time in Washington — and it may say a lot about both her and her marriage.

When JD was first tapped by Donald Trump to be his running mate, Usha stuck to A-line dresses or tank tops with sensible slacks. She favored solid colors: neutral browns, beiges, and pale greens, with an occasional pop of bright scarlet or cobalt. They were safe choices which presented Usha as a perfectly supportive and uncontroversial helpmeet. She seemed to be saying, "I'm here, but I don't want to distract anyone from paying attention to my guy. He's got a job to do." But when Trump took the oath of office for the second time in January 2025, Usha surprised everyone with her fashion choice. While the Trump family turned out at the inauguration in dark shades of black, navy, and green, the SLOTUS opted for a pale pink dress and matching belted coat with a large scarf accent. It gave the strongest hint yet that she's no meek tradwife willing to stay invisible for the next four years.