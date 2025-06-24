5 Times Lauren Boebert Was Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Glasses
Lauren Boebert is seen so often with her glasses that it's practically a part of her beauty routine. Americans became familiar with her signature style during her ascent in politics, which officially began after she defeated Colorado's former 3rd Congressional District representative, Scott Tipton, in the Republican primaries in 2020. Afterward, Boebert and her glasses have become inseparable for the most part, as if the former restaurant owner believes they're the source of her success.
One Boebert critic even noticed how attached she'd gotten to her eyewear as she gained more political power, joking that it was all a part of a strategy to boost her image. "Has anyone else noticed that Lauren Boebert was never photographed wearing glasses until she ran for Congress? It's almost like her campaign team advised her that glasses would make her look smarter than she really is," Ryan Shead once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the outspoken Congresswoman isn't always seen wearing her glasses. But Boebert can look so different without her signature specs that she probably wears them just so she can recognize herself.
Her eyebrows were on full display without glasses to distract you
Lauren Boebert posted a selfie on her Instagram where her glasses were nowhere to be found. The picture presumably came after she'd just finished voting for an election in 2022. She celebrated the moment with the caption, "I voted! Have you?" Additionally, she sent her hundreds of thousands of followers a close-up of her face, which only made her even more unrecognizable without the glasses on. If it wasn't for Boebert's makeup, we might not have been able to tell it was her. But abandoning her specs might've been a mistake, since it had our attention wander over to her eyebrows.
The picture was one of the way too many instances where Boebert's makeup made it clear she had a bad case of eyebrow blindness. Most of the time, her glasses help distract us from the makeup mishap that we're pretty sure she doesn't know is a mishap. But unfortunately, her overdone eyebrows are pretty hard to unsee after we've spotted them. So, they'll pretty much be the first thing we notice even when she does put the glasses back on to look more like herself.
She wore the same style with two different faces
Lauren Boebert showed the extreme disparity between herself with and without glasses in a post she published on X. "Weld County Assemblies," she wrote in the post while standing in front of a small crowd. Boebert did another close-up on her face while taking the selfie, where she seemingly decided to go without her glasses again for the photo. She made up for her glasses' absence with dark eyeliner and eyelashes that helped accentuate her eyes a bit more. Boebert also paired the image with another picture where she's wearing the same cowgirl hat, blazer, and gray shirt combo. But she's also donned her very familiar glasses to go along with the outfit. Side by side, it shows how the glasses slightly alter the shape of her eyes, making them a bit smaller and sharper.
Meanwhile, her eyes not only look rounder without her glasses, but softer, too. It's a subtle yet very effective change that demonstrates just how much difference a pair of glasses can make.
She spent the whole day in a casual disguise
Lauren Boebert posted a picture of herself celebrating the first responders appreciation BBQ on X. As the title suggests, the event is dedicated to first responders who help protect and serve their local community. Although Boebert is often known for wearing dresses when she's on the job, she attended the wholesome tribute in one of her most relaxed 'fits yet. She wore a casual black tank top and blue jeans while seemingly leaving her glasses at home. The combo made it seem as if Boebert was in disguise. If she wanted to participate in the appreciation BBQ while blending in, she certainly would have succeeded.
Honored to have spent time with true heroes and their families at the First Responders Appreciation BBQ.
Their dedication and selflessness are awe-inspiring.
Grateful for the chance to express my appreciation for their service. pic.twitter.com/M29Ivju8Ew
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 28, 2023
Without her eyewear and dresses, Boebert gave off an ordinary civilian vibe that she might've been intentionally going for. But she still showed traces of the Boebert we all know, so her disguise wouldn't have completely thrown everyone off. Apart from wearing the makeup she usually sports, Boebert's smile is unmistakable.
She and Matt Gaetz switched styles
Given Lauren Boebert's close friendship with Matt Gaetz, it's no wonder that she'd be willing to show the former Florida representative her glasses-free side up close. Boebert and Gaetz took to X to celebrate Gaetz's victory over Aaron Dimmock for Florida's first congressional district back in August, 2024. "Watching the numbers come in with my Congressional bestie!! CONGRATS @mattgaetz on the MASSIVE win," Boebert posted with Gaetz sitting right beside her. She was so excited over the win that she took yet another selfie without her glasses for the occasion.
She also wore light lipstick that was a huge contrast from the heavy red she typically sports, and it only helped Boebert seem less like herself. On the flip side, the selfie also provided the rare sighting of Gaetz wearing a pair of glasses, which wasn't normally his style. In fact, the glasses made Gaetz look more like Boebert than Boebert did in the pic.
Her glasses-free look meshed well with her tough biker 'fit
Lauren Boebert showed perhaps her toughest and most unrecognizable look yet on her Instagram. In the picture, she could've passed for a member of a biker gang as she rocked a black leather jacket with matching-colored gloves as if she was ready to hit the road. Although she did bring a pair of glasses with her, Boebert wore them over her head, right on top of her red bandana.
Even with Boebert showing off her almost unreal perfect chompers (to our surprise, the dentist that we consulted with speculated that her teeth are the real thing), it was almost hard to identify her when she looked more like a "Sons of Anarchy" extra than a politician. But we can see why she ditched her normal glasses when putting on the outfit, since they would've looked completely out of place with this bad-to-the-bone gimmick.