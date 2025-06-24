5 Times Lauren Boebert Was Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Glasses

Lauren Boebert is seen so often with her glasses that it's practically a part of her beauty routine. Americans became familiar with her signature style during her ascent in politics, which officially began after she defeated Colorado's former 3rd Congressional District representative, Scott Tipton, in the Republican primaries in 2020. Afterward, Boebert and her glasses have become inseparable for the most part, as if the former restaurant owner believes they're the source of her success.

One Boebert critic even noticed how attached she'd gotten to her eyewear as she gained more political power, joking that it was all a part of a strategy to boost her image. "Has anyone else noticed that Lauren Boebert was never photographed wearing glasses until she ran for Congress? It's almost like her campaign team advised her that glasses would make her look smarter than she really is," Ryan Shead once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the outspoken Congresswoman isn't always seen wearing her glasses. But Boebert can look so different without her signature specs that she probably wears them just so she can recognize herself.