Marla Maples' Life After Trump Divorce Proves She Never Needed Donald

Marla Maples underwent a gorgeous style transformation after divorcing Donald Trump, but her fashion sense wasn't the only thing better off after the model's marriage to the real estate mogul ended. A quick scroll through Maples' Instagram proves just how different she is from the women in Trump's inner circle. She doesn't sport the classic Mar-a-Lago face, and her feed isn't littered with images proclaiming how her ex-husband is making America great again. Maples is her own person, with her own aspirations, and the co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum.

The president's second wife is also a single mother in every sense of the word. Tiffany Trump is Donald's youngest daughter, and those who have been keeping up know that the divisive politician often seems to forget she exists. It should therefore come as no surprise that Maples practically raised Tiffany all on her own. As she once told People, "Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me. Her father wasn't able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent." And, as it turns out, the two of them managed just fine.

Divorcing Donald also hasn't made a dent in Maples' social life. In fact, it's thriving. She's continued to attend glitzy events, making a random appearance at the 2025 Grammys and attending the 2025 Luxury Gala. Maples was seen posing on the red carpet at the Grammys with Indian composer Ricky Kej, with whom she's very good friends. Clearly, the former model doesn't need her ex to keep climbing that social ladder.