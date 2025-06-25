Young Pam Bondi Throwback Pic Proves She's Never Kept Up With Dyeing Her Roots
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just can't convince us that her luminous, platinum blonde hair is her natural color, no matter how much she quietly passes it off as such. Even if she was more assertive that the tint is real, Bondi has fallen victim to too many hairstyling mistakes for us to confidently believe her. Just as the attorney general accidentally aged herself wearing outdated outfits, a throwback social media post reminded us she was once free from the several hard-to-ignore hair and makeup fails which have since unmasked her artificial style.
On August 9, 2017, Bondi took to Instagram to wish her adult nephew, Jake Schaffer, a happy birthday. "Happy 19th Birthday Jake!" she wrote. "Love, Aunt Pam." The first photo she shared depicted her smiling while holding Schaffer as an infant. Though the focus of her post was her nephew's big day, we couldn't help but notice that it also highlighted her roots, which retained the same shade as her natural dirty blonde hair color. The same can't be said flashing forward to her stint as the attorney general.
Her roots kill her Barbiecore vibe
Like the other ladies in President Donald Trump's circle, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has an unfortunate knack for embracing botched Barbiecore looks. Bondi's halfhearted Dream House aesthetic is especially apparent in her bottle blonde hair, which she's never gotten quite right. Certain Instagram posts, like an America First Policy Institute PSA she shared on March 12, 2024, exposed one of her many rookie mistakes coloring her locks. Her dyed blonde mane contrasted from her much darker roots, which she either didn't notice she missed, or didn't care enough to fix before going out in public. Several other social media posts, like a September 16, 2020 Instagram photo endorsing K9s for Warriors, showed her oversight wasn't just a one-time issue, but rather, a recurring problem.
Bondi went full Barbie mode for her August 25, 2020 speech at that year's Republican National Convention, which was uploaded to YouTube the same day. She paired her blindingly blonde hair with a hot pink blazer and blouse almost as bright. Though perhaps she wasn't that concerned about perfecting her dye job, given there wasn't a live audience present to see it, the television coverage put the spotlight on her neglected roots. Just as Bondi's brassy blonde, overgrown roots have continuously suggested it's time for her to get a new hair tech, her inability to completely dye her hair keeps sending the same message.