Young Pam Bondi Throwback Pic Proves She's Never Kept Up With Dyeing Her Roots

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just can't convince us that her luminous, platinum blonde hair is her natural color, no matter how much she quietly passes it off as such. Even if she was more assertive that the tint is real, Bondi has fallen victim to too many hairstyling mistakes for us to confidently believe her. Just as the attorney general accidentally aged herself wearing outdated outfits, a throwback social media post reminded us she was once free from the several hard-to-ignore hair and makeup fails which have since unmasked her artificial style.

On August 9, 2017, Bondi took to Instagram to wish her adult nephew, Jake Schaffer, a happy birthday. "Happy 19th Birthday Jake!" she wrote. "Love, Aunt Pam." The first photo she shared depicted her smiling while holding Schaffer as an infant. Though the focus of her post was her nephew's big day, we couldn't help but notice that it also highlighted her roots, which retained the same shade as her natural dirty blonde hair color. The same can't be said flashing forward to her stint as the attorney general.