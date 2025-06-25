Tragic Details About Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has had to deal with plenty of backlash and criticism ever since she first made an appearance behind the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Leavitt is the youngest press secretary in history — she stepped into the role at just 27 years old, and while this is indeed a great feat, her young age has also evoked plenty of criticism. Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on a few occasions, and her unwavering loyalty to the president has given her critics plenty to work with, with some questioning whether she's really qualified for the job of press secretary.

"Karoline Leavitt's only qualification is Trump likes how she looks and lies on TV," one critic penned on Facebook, adding a clip of a quote from activist Brandon Wolf on X, who pointed out that former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had two degrees and 21 years of political experience under her belt when she assumed the post during the Biden administration. An opinion piece on Medium called Leavitt "a child in an adult's job," and even prominent figures like former CNN host Jim Acosta took a jab at Leavitt's age, likening her to a child "telling you a tall tale" during an interview on the MeidasTouch podcast. "She [Leavitt] might just get on Trump's all-star team of liars," Acosta added. "She might be on the bench right now, but if she keeps working hard, she does her homework, she just might make it onto the team."

Leavitt's age is hardly the only thing people's been critiquing, and it might be safe to say that her life has grown increasingly harder since she took up the post of White House press secretary — and the heat is only intensifying as Trump's second term continues.