Tragic Details About Donald Trump's Parents

"The most important influence on me, growing up, was my father, Fred Trump Sr. I learned a lot from him," Donald Trump wrote in "The Art of the Deal." "I learned about toughness in a very tough business, I learned about motivating people, and I learned about competence and efficiency: get in, get it done, get it done right, and get out." But it wasn't just Fred who influenced Donald. His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, did too. Heck, Donald even used her Bible when he was sworn in as president in 2025. In the aforementioned book, Donald notes that he has his mother's "showmanship." If Donald's MAGA military parade is anything to go by, she must have been quite the showwoman.

But Donald's parents didn't just impart "Diary of a CEO"-esque advice and hand-me-down religious texts. The many tragedies in their lives influenced a president in the making. From a life-changing mugging to family fatalities, these are the difficulties that Donald Trump's parents had to go through.