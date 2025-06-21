The Worst-Dressed Stars At Royal Ascot 2025
On the surface, Royal Ascot is a multi-day event dedicated to horse-racing — but everyone knows it's really about the fashion. From royals, to high society, to the general public, everyone puts on their clothes and hats in the morning, knowing that every walk around the track, in the stands and along the pathways is really just a catwalk strut down the runway.
Royal Ascot 2025, taking place from June 16 through June 21, was no exception. But even spying Princess Beatrice's painfully awkward PDA with her husband wasn't enough to distract from what everyone was wearing. And while many use the occasion to display chic dresses and cute fascinators, there are those who prefer to see just how far they can push the fashion envelope.
Unfortunately, many 2025 attendees pushed themselves off a proverbial cliff, committing one fashion faux-pas after another. It seems no one was immune to the lures of Royal Ascot dressing — even King Charles III fell victim, and he's been attending the races for decades.
Georgia Toffolo thinks bigger is better
A regular on the British reality TV scene, Georgia Toffolo (fans know her as Toff) didn't appear very grounded at Royal Ascot 2025. In fact, her voluminous dress looked as if it was prepared for take-off at any moment. The "Made in Chelsea" and "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!" star took the bigger is better approach, which not only included her hot-air balloon dress, but her umbrella of a hat, as well. Meanwhile, the dots on her sack dress, handbag, and topper were giving us flashbacks to Kate Middleton's best and worst polka dot looks.
King Charles is a very busy man
It's lovely to see King Charles III getting into the jovial spirit of Royal Ascot by adding pops of color to his morning suit, but we're not above mixing sports metaphors to shout "man overboard" when it comes to his many wardrobe elements. Perhaps his butter-yellow waistcoat with white trim would've had him looking on-trend had he not paired it with a blue and pink striped shirt and a blue geometric tie. To his coat, Charles added a blue patterned pocket square, attached a white flower, and to top it all off, pinned tokens to his tie and lapel. One of those horses better know how to swim.
Alizee Thevenet borrows so much
Even if Kate wasn't one of them, the Middletons made a good showing at Royal Ascot 2025, with several members of the family attending the races. Accompanying Carole Middleton was Kate's sister-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, who is married to her brother James. While Carole looked elegant in a long-sleeve, butter-yellow lace dress, Thevenet was not. Outfitted in a blue and white gingham dress that looks to have been borrowed from the costume archives of "Little House on the Prairie," the dress appeared at least two sizes too large. However, her hat — which was actually belonged to Carole, who wore it to Prince Louis' christening — was lovely, though.
Lady Victoria Hervey goes Vegas
Lady Victoria Hervey seemed to have completely ignored the purpose of Royal Ascot 2025, and opted instead to imagine she was in Las Vegas, getting ready to hit the stage. However, the woman who once famously dated Prince Andrew couldn't seem to decide exactly what she would be doing in front of an audience. The feathery, high-slit gown suggested she was about to form a kick-line with a row of showgirls, while the cape tied around her neck was giving Vegas magician vibes. And was that fascinator, with its uncanny resemblance to a vinyl record, a nod toward dreams of being a club DJ?
Sarah Ferguson misses twice
Since her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has slowly worked her way back into the royal family, and has gone through multiple transformations along the way. The Duchess of York (she's still got the title) has had some winning moments, but Royal Ascot 2025 was not one of them. On not one, but two days of the event, she turned up in disappointing outfits. Fergie's ill-fitting polka-dot dress made her look frumpy and did nothing for her figure, while her blue suit looked more flattering in its silhouette (although her pulled-back hair and netted fascinator made for a rather severe look).
Ellie Evelyn Smith disses in dots
TV presenter Ellie Evelyn Smith had a goal in mind for her Royal Ascot 2025 outfit — and no, it wasn't to be a Dalmatian. Her navy blue and white ensemble was inspired by a polka dot dress worn by Princess Diana in 1988 to the same event. While Diana's look was considerably more sedate, you can't say Smith didn't do as many dots as possible. When she posted her inspo and look to TikTok, one user added another Cruella De Vil twist to her outfit. "You showed up to the King's event dressed like his ex?! I LOVE it."