The Worst-Dressed Stars At Royal Ascot 2025

On the surface, Royal Ascot is a multi-day event dedicated to horse-racing — but everyone knows it's really about the fashion. From royals, to high society, to the general public, everyone puts on their clothes and hats in the morning, knowing that every walk around the track, in the stands and along the pathways is really just a catwalk strut down the runway.

Royal Ascot 2025, taking place from June 16 through June 21, was no exception. But even spying Princess Beatrice's painfully awkward PDA with her husband wasn't enough to distract from what everyone was wearing. And while many use the occasion to display chic dresses and cute fascinators, there are those who prefer to see just how far they can push the fashion envelope.

Unfortunately, many 2025 attendees pushed themselves off a proverbial cliff, committing one fashion faux-pas after another. It seems no one was immune to the lures of Royal Ascot dressing — even King Charles III fell victim, and he's been attending the races for decades.