Kate Middleton's Best And Worst Polka Dot Looks

Polka dots are popping up everywhere, but have they ever really gone out of style? Not according to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has always had a passion for the playful pattern. She has been spotted sporting the trend on many occasions and, whether it's a royal engagement or a family outing, she almost always pulls it off in a way that is more modern than Minnie Mouse. Perhaps it's because the pattern adds punch to the otherwise prim and polished looks the princess typically prefers.

Not since the late Princess Diana has a royal been so lauded for her impeccable taste as Princess Catherine. Always on point or ahead of the curve, the regal royal has a knack for incorporating modern touches while remaining true to her personal style. As Sarah Harris, British Vogue's editor-at-large, once noted, "She has carefully honed a silhouette that works for her — narrow tailored shoulders, cinched at the waist, fitted through the torso — but there is a common denominator in all of these looks: the hemline is long; always falling demurely below the knee, hitting midi length or more." The other common denominator is that the princess' looks are often created by the same designers. Brands like Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen, and Catherine Walker hold a special place in her royal heart — and closet. As for her penchant for polka dots, that doesn't seem to be going anywhere either. Here's a look at some of Princess Catherine's best and worst takes on the trend.