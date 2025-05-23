Kate Middleton's Best And Worst Polka Dot Looks
Polka dots are popping up everywhere, but have they ever really gone out of style? Not according to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has always had a passion for the playful pattern. She has been spotted sporting the trend on many occasions and, whether it's a royal engagement or a family outing, she almost always pulls it off in a way that is more modern than Minnie Mouse. Perhaps it's because the pattern adds punch to the otherwise prim and polished looks the princess typically prefers.
Not since the late Princess Diana has a royal been so lauded for her impeccable taste as Princess Catherine. Always on point or ahead of the curve, the regal royal has a knack for incorporating modern touches while remaining true to her personal style. As Sarah Harris, British Vogue's editor-at-large, once noted, "She has carefully honed a silhouette that works for her — narrow tailored shoulders, cinched at the waist, fitted through the torso — but there is a common denominator in all of these looks: the hemline is long; always falling demurely below the knee, hitting midi length or more." The other common denominator is that the princess' looks are often created by the same designers. Brands like Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen, and Catherine Walker hold a special place in her royal heart — and closet. As for her penchant for polka dots, that doesn't seem to be going anywhere either. Here's a look at some of Princess Catherine's best and worst takes on the trend.
Best: Baby blue for her baby debut
When the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out of the hospital to present their first child, Prince George, the oohs and ahhs were for more than just the tiny royal heir. The public went dotty for the bespoke Jenny Packham polka dot dress worn by Princess Catherine. People couldn't help but notice how the light blue dotted dress was eerily similar to the one worn by the late Princess Diana when she left the hospital with Prince William. Coincidence? Not according to Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, who told People, "I think that William and Kate between them might have decided that actually on some occasions it's a really nice thing for Kate to reference the fact that Diana is still a fashion muse today and to do that through her own clothes."
This was not the first time that Kate Middleton has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style, nor would it be the last, but fashion sense isn't the only thing the princess has in common with her late mother-in-law. From the moment she was bestowed the title Princess of Wales, the mother of three has drawn the inevitable comparisons to the late "people's princess." Both came from a non-royal background, along with sharing a love of philanthropy and a dedication to hands-on parenting. And while Princess Diana left some big shoes to fill, it's clear that her daughter-in-law is following in her royal footsteps.
Best: A royal hit at the Royal Ascot
If you are making a list of the royal family's best Royal Ascot looks over the years, you'd be remiss to not include the polka dot frock worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2022. In yet another nod to the late Princess Diana, Princess Catherine looked stunningly chic in an almost identical ensemble to the one worn by her mother-in-law several decades prior — even down to the hat. Created by one of the princess' go-to designers, Alessandra Rich, the austerity of the long sleeves and high neck was offset by the whimsical brown dots against the cream background and the scattering of delicate white flowers on her brown hat. The overall effect was very "Pretty Woman," and the princess kept the rest of her look simple with a sleek, low bun and a set of diamond and pearl earrings.
Rich, who is the designer behind many of the princess' polka dot wardrobe pops, keeps the styles more on the modest side. "There is something sexy about covered-up clothes — women know that they can be very sensual even when they aren't showing their legs," Rich once told the Daily Mail. But just because her designs aren't daring, that doesn't mean they're dull. There is always more to an Alessandra Rich creation than meets the eye. "There's always something 'wrong' in the dress that makes it right," she explained. "If it's too perfect, it can fall into being too plain."
Worst: These dots were deemed impractical
By all accounts, Catherine, Princess of Wales looked stunning at King Charles' first Garter Day service in 2023, decked out in a fitted white dress with black polka dots. But what should've been a best dressed moment for the princess, quickly became a fashion "don't." After doing a double take, the public expressed disappointment over the fact that the Alessandra Rich dress she debuted was almost identical to one she had recently worn to the Royal Ascot. It was even made by the same designer. Followers took to Instagram to voice their disapproval. "She looks gorgeous ... but this is so unnecessary. Would have loved to see repeats," said one user (via Hello!). "The fact that she has an identical-looking dress and pair of shoes. It's completely impractical," said another, adding that the princess should've just repeated the 2022 Royal Ascot ensemble.
To add insult to injury, the princess also sported new designer accessories in the form of bespoke Jennifer Charmandi shoes, a Phillip Treacey hat, and a Strathberry bag. "Wearing new expensive outfits undermines the consistent messaging we are hearing from William and his father about climate change and Earthshot," another user wrote (via Hello!). To her credit, Kate Middleton has repeated many a gorgeous royal look in the past, so why she didn't this time is a mystery. However, Kate redeemed herself by wearing the same dress with a more somber headpiece to a VE Day service two years later, turning her miss into a royal hit.
Worst: A thigh-high slit let the public spot the princess' royal gam
Meghan Markle is the one who usually gets in trouble for breaking royal rules, but there are some royal fashion rules that Kate Middleton has been caught breaking, too. Specifically, Catherine, Princess of Wales was caught showing too much leg in yet another Alessandra Rich polka dot dress. At first glance, the calf-length dress appears demure with long sleeves that end in white cuffs and a buttoned-up bodice that leads to a sweet, white collar. However, closer inspection, along with a strong gust of wind, revealed a thigh-high slit and a whole lotta leg. Those familiar with Rich's designs may recall that the she once told the The Telegraph that there is always an unexpectedly "naughty" element in her creations. "All my pieces are like this — they cover the arms or the legs, but there's always a split somewhere, or a body chain underneath," she said. "It is good to be a bit naughty."
While some criticized the princess for her revealing choice, it should be noted that the supposed "royal rule" regarding thigh slits is one of those fashion rules British royals don't actually have to follow, and many, including the late Princess Diana, have ignored it completely. It's really a matter of good judgement more than a hard-and-fast rule. "It's all about being modest, elegant, and not risking a scandal or causing a media fuss," etiquette expert Laura Windsor explained to Reader's Digest.
Best: The princess is spot on at Wimbledon
It was game, set, and match when Catherine, Princess of Wales, wowed at Wimbledon in (wait for it) an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress. If there is one thing you can say for this princess, it's that she knows what she likes. Like her other Rich creations, this navy dress looks innocent enough, but the V-cut neckline with its flirty bow adds just a touch of whimsy to the overall look of the flowy, tea-length dress. "So, someone who is wearing polka dots, they're wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness," colour psychologist Tash Bradley told Hello! "When you think of polka dots, you instantly soften."
Princess Catherine repurposed the attention-grabbing garment on a royal appearance to open Hope Street, a first of its kind community in the U.K. with a mission to keep women in the justice system with their children. The princess looked regal but relatable in her dots, as she toured the facility and learned more about this pilot program. Some say her statement-making fashion choices are a reflection of what she's bringing to her role as the Princess of Wales. "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph told People. "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."
Best: Princess Catherine is spotted in the colors of Ukraine
When it comes to royal dressing, nothing is accidental. Every outfit is well thought out for its relevance and appropriateness to the occasion. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is well aware of the importance of her outfits and how they are perceived by the public, not just for their style, but for the message they send. There is almost always meaning behind the colors Kate Middleton often wears. While visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre in England, for example, the princess wore a navy dress with yellow polka dots, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She topped the L.K. Bennett Tallis Pleated Shirt Dress with a camel coat by Max & Co.
While the outfit itself was understated, it's the attention to detail that makes this polka dot look one of the princess' best. It's called "diplomatic dressing," and it's a skill that the royals have been mastering for generations. It is a way of honoring a host country by wearing its colors or one of its designers. Ukraine holds a special significance to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who publicly supported the country in its conflict with Russia. "In October 2020, we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the first lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," they posted on their joint X account. "Today, we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."
Best: The princess is gorgeous in green on the Emerald Isle
Catherine, Princess of Wales, proved she didn't need any luck when it came to winning over the Irish. She continued her diplomatic dressing during a royal tour of Ireland where she looked gorgeous in a green and white polka dot dress by Suzannah. She paired the long-sleeved, calf-length dress with a black Sezanne belt and black Ralph Lauren boots. Gold shamrock jewelry from Daniella Draper served as the finishing touch. Using clothing as a way to show support or to foster relationships is a long-standing tradition with the royals and one that the current princess is doing her part to keep up. "In the modern era, dress in particular has been used by the British monarchy as part of British foreign policy," explained Daniel Conway, a politics and international relations lecturer at the University of Westminster, to CBC News.
The outfit was just one of many the princess packed that paid tribute to the color of the Emerald Isle. Perhaps she took a cue from the late Queen Elizabeth II who, during a time when there was tension between the U.K. and Ireland, deplaned wearing an emerald green outfit. She followed with a white gown that had 2,091 hand sewn shamrocks to the state dinner, and she accessorized it with a crystal Irish harp brooch. "The reception she got was fantastic — none more so than by the president of Ireland," the Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards told CBC News.
Worst: These dots looked a bit dowdy
To promote the "Taking Action Against Addiction" campaign, Catherine, Princess of Wales, donned a dress that looked very much like her favorite Alessandra Rich polka dot dress. However, this "dress" was actually a Tory Burch blouse that the princess recycled from a previous ensemble. While we applaud the repeat performance, the blouse felt a little dowdy due to the scallop collar and cuffs, That said, the simplicity of it, combined with her minimal accessories, allowed the princess' message to shine, which may have been the point. Even so, it didn't really hit the spot for us.
Outfit aside, the princess hit a bullseye with her speech, which acknowledged that addiction is an illness and not a choice, and she encouraged people to have empathy and compassion for those managing addiction. "Attitudes to addiction are changing," she said in the video. "But we are not there yet, and we need to be." Princess Catherine finished her speech by pleading with those struggling to reach out for help. "The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So, please ask for help," she continued. "Recovery is possible."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Worst: Normally coordinated Princess Catherine missed the mark with brown and white dots
Normally when we see the Prince and Princess of Wales with children in tow, they are all attired in matching or at least color-coordinated outfits. Apparently, Princess Catherine didn't understand the school drop-off assignment when she turned up in a brown and white polka dot "Izzy" dress by Rixo, while the rest of the family was in their blue era. While the color was a miss, the style was not a departure for the princess, who often favors a longer length hemline and buttoned-up bodice with a collar. This particular Rixo style is one she also owns in a pink zebra print that eagle-eyed fans might remember from her tour of the Caribbean.
Although this was not one of those times that Kate Middleton adorably matched her kids, it was the exception rather than the rule. Normally, the family presents a colorfully united front for public outings. If you think they do it for the photo op, you're partially right. Sure, it makes for an aesthetically pleasing shot, but there's a little more method to the madness than meets the eye. "Adept at using their clothing to convey coded message, the Waleses know that by presenting a refined and harmonious image they convey a close-knit family with a strong bond," fashion expert Amber Graafland told Fabulous (via The Sun). "It also makes them instantly recognizable on the world stage." Plus, they just look so darn cute!
Best: The princess served up blue and white dots at Wimbledon for the win
Catherine, Princess of Wales, once again served up dots at Wimbledon, and it was love all! Once again (we know, we know), the princess turned to Alessandra Rich for her elegant ensemble. She paired the light blue polka dot maxi with black and white slingback pumps by the same designer. She avoided looking stuffy by adding stylishly sporty tortoiseshell sunnies, and she wore her hair long and loose.
An avid tennis player and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, Princess Catherine is a regular presence in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, which is open to celebrities and other A-listers by invitation only. Receiving one of the coveted invitations means you have one of the best seats in the house. It also means you will abide by rules that don't apply to everyone else. Specifically, you are expected to dress up to sit in the heat. Ladies are also discouraged from wearing hats to block the sun, as they also obscure the views of those sitting behind them. Princess Catherine, who broke the hat rule on one particularly warm day, spoke about her love of Wimbledon in a BBC documentary: "It's such ... a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters. It inspired me, when I was younger, to get involved in the game," the princess said. "It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful" (via Country & Town House).
Best: The princess looked polished in polka dots post-chemo
Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked radiant as she returned to royal duties in 2024 following the last of her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. To mark her debut, the princess turned to her preferred polka dots. Rather than her usual big and bold dots, the princess went for a more subdued monochrome look featuring a burgundy midi dress with white dots by the London based Whistles, and she topped it with a structured, double breasted, rich chocolate coat by Alexander McQueen.
The outfit may have marked the end of chemo, but some say it marked the beginning of a more serious style of dressing for the princess than we've seen in the past. She now opts for more tonal looks in darker hues that may be part of an effort on her part to shift attention toward her causes, not her clothing. "She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting," said a palace source (via The Times). "There will always be an appreciation of what the Princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No." The public outcry was loud enough that Buckingham Palace started backpedaling and said that nothing would change. Whether or not the princess supported the remarks, seeing is believing, and Princess Catherine's style has undeniable changed from "wow" to "working royal" since her return.