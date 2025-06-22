Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Tacky To New Levels With Celebratory Summer Photo Dump
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump-centric social media feed typically hints she can't get over her breakup with Donald Trump Jr. Post after post praises President Trump for even his most inconsequential actions. (Putting a gigantic flag on the White House lawn? Yippee!) Without saying so directly, Guilfoyle is assuring the world she's no vengeful jilted woman. Yet Guilfoyle's latest photo dump is refreshingly Trump-free, as if to show she's actually living her own life.
On June 21, Guilfoyle shared a series of images from her recent European jaunt. "From the thrill of the Monaco Grand Prix to celebrating Chris and Lea's beautiful wedding in Italy, this summer has been a reminder of God's blessing and the power of surrounding yourself with good, purposeful people," she wrote. (Let's overlook the fact that summer technically began after these pics were taken.)
Accompanying the former Fox News host was her son from her second marriage, Ronan Anthony Villency. The teen sported a handsome figure in everything from a tux to a tailored suit to a casual black ensemble. His mom, on the other hand, chose to turn out in some of her most attention-getting outfits yet. The skin-baring red dress Guilfoyle wore to the AmFAR gala in France was just one example. Also in the mix: a pink satin gown with a huge marabou-feather jacket, a black lace number with yet another marabou cover-up, and the cheaply made 'fit at the Monaco Grand Prix that looked like it came straight from SHEIN. (Doesn't every U.S. ambassador go out in cropped bustiers and tight skirts?)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'fits show a problematic double standard
Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits are such a given by now, it's more surprising when she doesn't wear one. Her preference for showing as much cleavage and leg as possible has earned her many a snarky comment; one online wit compared her to Donatella Versace, the iconically outrageous and overly altered designer. It's even rumored that Guilfoyle's lack of style subtlety is part of the reason first son Donald Trump Jr. strayed toward socialite Bettina Anderson, who's aging like fine wine and more conservative with her wardrobe. But apart from the tackiness issue, the new U.S. ambassador to Greece shows a disappointing double standard in her clothing choices.
Guilfoyle is a passionate advocate for pet adoption. She's active with fundraising for a local Florida dog rescue ranch, and some of the proceeds from her children's book go to a pet adoption cause. But she doesn't seem to be as concerned with the welfare of our feathered friends. Marabou-style jackets and shrugs are one of Guilfoyle's favorite go-tos; she even sported feathery trim on the dress she wore to promote said book. Animal rights activists argue that using real bird feathers for clothing is just as unethical as using leather or mink since the material is sourced from farmed chickens, turkeys, and other fowl.
It's quite possible the attorney-turned-ambassador gets her accessories from designers who use artificial feathers, in which case, she truly does walk the walk when it comes to ethical clothing. But if real birds were used to create Guilfoyle's fluffy fashion, then one might argue that she shows questionable taste in more ways than one.