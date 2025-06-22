Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes Tacky To New Levels With Celebratory Summer Photo Dump

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Trump-centric social media feed typically hints she can't get over her breakup with Donald Trump Jr. Post after post praises President Trump for even his most inconsequential actions. (Putting a gigantic flag on the White House lawn? Yippee!) Without saying so directly, Guilfoyle is assuring the world she's no vengeful jilted woman. Yet Guilfoyle's latest photo dump is refreshingly Trump-free, as if to show she's actually living her own life.

On June 21, Guilfoyle shared a series of images from her recent European jaunt. "From the thrill of the Monaco Grand Prix to celebrating Chris and Lea's beautiful wedding in Italy, this summer has been a reminder of God's blessing and the power of surrounding yourself with good, purposeful people," she wrote. (Let's overlook the fact that summer technically began after these pics were taken.)

Accompanying the former Fox News host was her son from her second marriage, Ronan Anthony Villency. The teen sported a handsome figure in everything from a tux to a tailored suit to a casual black ensemble. His mom, on the other hand, chose to turn out in some of her most attention-getting outfits yet. The skin-baring red dress Guilfoyle wore to the AmFAR gala in France was just one example. Also in the mix: a pink satin gown with a huge marabou-feather jacket, a black lace number with yet another marabou cover-up, and the cheaply made 'fit at the Monaco Grand Prix that looked like it came straight from SHEIN. (Doesn't every U.S. ambassador go out in cropped bustiers and tight skirts?)