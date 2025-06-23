Kimberly Guilfoyle's Not-So-Subtle Jab At Don Jr. Says It All About Her Life Now
Summertime is supposed to be sunny, but Kimberly Guilfoyle is kicking off the season with a little bit of shade. The former prosecutor posted a carousel to Instagram featuring her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, and friends — and not a Trump family member in sight. While the absence of the first family isn't necessarily shady, considering how Guilfoyle was celebrating her friends' wedding, her caption sure is. "This summer has been a reminder of God's blessing and the power of surrounding yourself with good, purposeful people," she wrote. If that's not a shady dig toward ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his family, then Guilfoyle's face is all-natural.
Honestly, good for her for (finally!) hitting back at the man who left her for a younger model, socialite Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle has been clinging to the last remnants of her Don Jr. romance for months, and she is now in her self-reflection era, which she totally should be. The San Francisco native has been loyal to the Trump family (and to her ex-fiancé), but it hasn't seemed like the energy she put out was reciprocated.
Some people on Instagram also read between the lines of Guilfoyle's caption. "Love you Kimberly sorry things didn't work out with Don Jr. but things will get better in God," wrote one person. "I hope you find your prince soon. You deserve only the BEST," replied another. It seems Guilfoyle and her followers are ready to move on.
Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0 is almost here
However, Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't fully cut the cord with Donald Trump Jr. She still has a Trump-obsessed "family" highlight on her Instagram story that includes photos of son Ronan Anthony Villency hanging out with Don Jr. and his five kids. The highlight reel also features a throwback photo that Ivanka Trump posted of her, Don Jr., and Eric Trump's childhood that obviously didn't feature Guilfoyle, so that's definitely strange.
While Guilfoyle's latest Instagram caption screams "independent woman who don't need no man," she needs to replace the photos in that story highlight ASAP. Don Jr. and his kids aren't part of her family anymore, so she should focus on photos of her with Villency instead, as well as snapshots with friends who feel like family.
Choosing to keep up those pics under a "family" label gives clingy-ex energy, and Guilfoyle's recent caption certainly supports the opposite. If she cuts ties and instead focuses her energy on people who actually care about her, we may see Guilfoyle 2.0.