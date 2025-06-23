Kimberly Guilfoyle's Not-So-Subtle Jab At Don Jr. Says It All About Her Life Now

Summertime is supposed to be sunny, but Kimberly Guilfoyle is kicking off the season with a little bit of shade. The former prosecutor posted a carousel to Instagram featuring her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, and friends — and not a Trump family member in sight. While the absence of the first family isn't necessarily shady, considering how Guilfoyle was celebrating her friends' wedding, her caption sure is. "This summer has been a reminder of God's blessing and the power of surrounding yourself with good, purposeful people," she wrote. If that's not a shady dig toward ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his family, then Guilfoyle's face is all-natural.

Honestly, good for her for (finally!) hitting back at the man who left her for a younger model, socialite Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle has been clinging to the last remnants of her Don Jr. romance for months, and she is now in her self-reflection era, which she totally should be. The San Francisco native has been loyal to the Trump family (and to her ex-fiancé), but it hasn't seemed like the energy she put out was reciprocated.

Some people on Instagram also read between the lines of Guilfoyle's caption. "Love you Kimberly sorry things didn't work out with Don Jr. but things will get better in God," wrote one person. "I hope you find your prince soon. You deserve only the BEST," replied another. It seems Guilfoyle and her followers are ready to move on.